VR360 AND 5 YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT JOURNEY

DANANG, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VR360 celebrates a significant milestone as it commemorates its 5th anniversary. The project was established right when the epidemic was seriously developing received many doubts and objections from everyone. Even though they have foreseen the difficulties we will face when the economy declines, it is not easy for a young business to overcome. But with a passion for technology and the desires and ambitions of youth, the VR360 team always believes in solutions and product quality that will bring practical benefits to businesses. Based on those beliefs, VR360 continues its journey of perfecting solutions, bringing customers the most complete products.

Team VR360 are all young people who love technology

The opportunity came to VR360 when it received an "order" from the Department of Science and Technology in Da Nang city - wishing to inspire startup businesses through meetings and exchanges while still ensuring safety during the epidemic season, the VR360 team had a bold idea to create a conference organization platform, virtual reality exhibition. Based on existing technologies and experience, team VR360 quickly began implementation. vrFairs - a platform for organizing virtual reality conferences, exhibitions, and fairs was born soon after.

The project brought quite good effects, received positive feedback, and many businesses in the city learned about VR360's virtual exhibition platform. In addition, the team also received many comments on the design interface, adding more features to improve user experience. vrFairs is improved and upgraded every day, by 2021, the virtual exhibition platform will completely conquer demanding customers, many new projects will open such as: Conference connecting supply and demand between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces in 2021; Expanded Da Nang startup exhibition - Surf 2021, 2022, 2023.

Gaining momentum, VR360 introduces to customers virtual reality technology application solutions such as Virtual Tour and Model 3D - AR applied to many businesses in different fields. In particular, VR360 has the opportunity to collaborate with departments and agencies in projects on virtual reality tours in Da Nang city and Hoi An such as: One touch to Da Nang, My Son Sanctuary, Hoi An Metaverse bringing quite good effects to promote tourism in the city.

During these years, VR360 cherished a new project and in early 2023 launched the vrMall platform - an upgraded version of vrFairs, the first virtual reality trade center in Vietnam that is used by many businesses. Besides, vrMall can also support professional event and exhibition organizations with their own virtual versions of fairs and exhibitions with many outstanding features and sharp interface, convenient to use.

After more than 5 years of establishment, operation and development, from the first projects and personnel, VR360 now has more than 50 talented and experienced associates and hundreds of projects that have been implemented domestically and internationally. Proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with departments and agencies and many large and reputable domestic enterprises such as: Viettel, Toto, Vietceramic, Co.op Mart, MIK Group, Teka Group, National Economics University, Anh Hong Factory...As an enterprise in the Top 3 leading enterprises in the field of innovation and providing digital transformation solutions applying technology: VR, AR, 360, Metaverse, Digital Twin etc. VR360 is still always maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit, constantly innovating and creating to bring customers the most suitable and perfect products and solutions.

For more information as well as projects that VR360 has implemented, please contact the following information:

VR360 – Digital Transformation Solutions Joint Stock Company

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://vr360.com.vn

Virtual Tour: https://vr360.com.vn/360-tour

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vr360vnvirtualtour/

