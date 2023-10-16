vrMall Virtual Reality Store Enhances Great Shopping Experience

DANANG, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vrMall - the first virtual reality shopping center and store in Vietnam, offers a shopping and sightseeing experience in a digital space no different from real life. Not only does it help customers have new and interesting experiences, but it is also an opportunity for business owners to develop in a new form.

Techfest Haiphong 2023 on virtual reality technology platform.

vrMall was developed by VR360 (Digital Transformation Solutions Joint Stock Company - DTS), a young enterprise in the technology field in Da Nang city, with the mission of creating revolutionary products for Vietnamese people such as Travel maps, smart cities, metaverse. With vrMall, VR360 hopes to be a bridge to shorten the distance between businesses and customers. Not only does it help customers save shopping time, but it also creates a sense of peace of mind when participating in the virtual space experience because all information about the store or product is clearly shown in the real store space.

The full integration of features, vrMall allows store owners, showrooms to conveniently display and label content to convey information related to brand identity as well as products in its fullest form. With outstanding benefits, vrMall is becoming an unlimited gathering place of stores, brands and different industries.

According to Mr. Trinh Cong Quang - CEO of VR360: "When participating in exhibitions and fairs, the time to prepare and display the booths is too short, unable to promptly reach customers and partners. So, the appearance of vrMall helps businesses solve this problems when products are displayed visually, with depth, and easily for viewers visit and explore".

At launch, vrMall received a lot of positive feedback from partners. Mr. Tran Van Quang - Deputy Director of Business of Amico Vietnam Co., Ltd. - said that: "The vrMall booth solution was very good. In line with the company's mother and baby product business, many customers who have experienced shopping on Amico's virtual store have rated this experience as very good and interesting."

With the desire to bring vrMall closer to businesses, VR360 is ready to support organizations and individuals who intend to start a business, free of charge to open virtual reality stores for businesses. More than 100 sample booths are eye-catching and diversely designed to suit many business areas of businesses, helping them easily make appropriate choices. In addition, when businesses need to own a virtual showroom with their own imprint, they can use vrMall's custom packages such as Dong Tam 3D showroom, Vietceramic showrooms, Viglacera showroom.

In addition to opening virtual reality stores for businesses, vrMall can be completely duplicated to create a version of fairs and exhibitions specifically for units specializing in organizing events and exhibitions. Supports increasing visits, expanding scope, and participants, extending exhibition time compared to traditional physical events. This version is perfectly suitable for trade promotion events, OCOP exhibitions, scientific and technical events when accurately simulating the event spaces.

In parallel with the development of vrMall, VR360 also brings solutions to complete its ecosystem with products such as: Virtual Tour, Model 3D - AR, vrTourism, vrIndoormap, etc., supporting business operations of the enterprise effectively.

