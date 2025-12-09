VSure and HEYDOC Health Introduce CareConnect Suite, Transforming SME Protection and Digital Healthcare in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reflects the shifting expectations of Malaysia's modern workforce, VSure Group and virtual healthcare provider HEYDOC Health have jointly launched CareConnect Suite, a new digital ecosystem aimed at closing long-standing gaps in employee benefits for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The foundation of CareConnect Suite is the combination of EzPA — VSure's uniquely curated, affordable and accessible PA protection with hospital income benefit — and FutureK, HEYDOC Health's digitally integrated outpatient care model.

CareConnect Suite is part of VSure SME Pro, the company's broader initiative to strengthen protection and financial resilience for small businesses through simple and affordable digital solutions. VSure SME Pro was developed following VSure's recognition as the Malaysia winner of the UNDP–Generali Insurance Innovation Challenge 2024, which acknowledged the company's innovative approach to supporting SMEs.

The partnership brings together two fast-growing players from Malaysia's insurtech and healthtech sectors. Their combined solution offers personal accident protection, hospitalisation income replacement, virtual doctor consultations, digital pharmacy services and nationwide medication fulfilment — all delivered through a single, connected platform.

While employee benefit programmes have traditionally been dominated by large insurers and corporate medical providers, both companies believe that SMEs — which make up over 97% of all Malaysian businesses — have been largely left out of the conversation.

A Growing Need Among Underserved SMEs

Rising healthcare costs, talent competitiveness, and the growing prevalence of freelance and gig-based work have pushed SMEs to re-evaluate how they support their workers. Yet many smaller firms lack the resources to offer conventional medical benefits, which often come with high premiums, restrictive underwriting, and heavy administrative demands.

VSure and HEYDOC Health say CareConnect Suite is designed to fill this gap with a more practical proposition:

RM20 per employee per month

Unlimited virtual healthcare

Integrated protection and medication services

Paperless onboarding

"The majority of Malaysia's workforce sits within SMEs, but access to traditional employee benefits has not kept pace with their needs," said Eddy Wong, Co-Founder & CEO of VSure Group. "CareConnect Suite is our way of offering SMEs a realistic path forward — something affordable, something simple, and something that actually works for their teams."

The solution also extends beyond employers. Freelancers, gig-workers, individuals and families can subscribe directly to the same ecosystem, mirroring global trends in personalised, digital-first healthcare.

Where Protection Meets Virtual Healthcare

What differentiates CareConnect Suite from typical insurer–telehealth tie-ups is the level of integration behind the scenes. A user can consult a doctor, receive an e-prescription, confirm medication fulfilment and activate protection benefits — all without switching platforms.

For HEYDOC Health, which operates the FutureK hybrid care model, the partnership offers a channel to deliver affordable outpatient care at a wider scale.

"This collaboration brings together digital-first insurance, hybrid outpatient care and drug-pricing optimisation in a transparent and cost-efficient manner," said Dr. Raymond Choy, CEO of HEYDOC Health. "It moves us closer to a healthcare environment that is inclusive, preventive and sustainable. We are excited to expand this partnership to more communities across Malaysia and beyond."

A Step Forward for Malaysia's Digital Health and Insurtech Sectors

Industry analysts note that Malaysia has seen rapid growth in telehealth and digital protection solutions, fuelled by pandemic-driven adoption and rising expectations for on-demand services.

CareConnect Suite is one of the few offerings in the market that blends:

protection,

outpatient care,

medication logistics, and

digital onboarding

into a single, SME-friendly package.

The companies also believe the model can scale regionally, especially across markets where SMEs form the economic backbone and digital healthcare uptake is accelerating.

About VSure Group

VSure is a pioneer in digital, on-demand and embedded protection in Malaysia, offering micro-duration and accessible coverage for consumers, SMEs and enterprises. The company was recognised by UNDP as the Malaysia Insurance Innovation Challenge Fund Winner 2024

About HEYDOC Health

HEYDOC Health is a leading digital health company in Malaysia, offering AI-powered healthcare infrastructure solutions including telehealth and electronic prescriptions (via DOC2US), smart drug formulary and pricing optimisation (via enSURE), and digital outpatient programs such as FutureK. Heydoc Health is committed to transforming healthcare delivery through technology, transparency, and trust.

SMEs, freelancers and individuals who are interested in CareConnect Suite can visit:

https://www.vsure.life/careconnect_suite.php to learn more about the offering and proceed with their subscription.

Businesses looking to explore the full range of SME-focused solutions under VSure SME Pro may visit: https://www.vsure.life/smepro

