Vymo's flagship event - Nudge - inspires the future of financial transformation

BANGALORE, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo recently concluded its much-anticipated event, Nudge, at the prestigious Taj Lands End in Mumbai, gathering over 300 industry leaders, experts, and visionaries from the banking and insurance sectors in India. Themed 'Change is here,' Nudge highlighted the transformative innovations shaping the future of India's financial landscape.

The event featured an impressive lineup of eminent speakers including Saugata Bhattacharya, former Chief Economist at Axis Bank; Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of ABSLI; Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO at HDFC; Yamini Bhat, CEO, Vymo and Venkat Malladi, CTO of Vymo. These thought leaders shared their visions and insights on the digital transformation journey that is redefining the financial sector. The event was hosted by the renowned journalist Avanne Dubash.

Nudge hosted panel discussions featuring senior leaders from banks, NBFCs and insurance organizations. The panel with banking leaders delved into personalizing the bank around the customer and explored the integration of AI and omni-channel strategies to meet evolving customer expectations. Insurance leaders from across the landscape discussed the future of insurance distribution, the role of AI in enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in the next panel. The panel featuring CIOs addressed the ROI of adopting new technologies, advocating for a balance between in-house solutions and leveraging SaaS products.

Speaking about this, Yamini Bhat, CEO, Vymo, said, "The idea of Vymo started with a simple sketch on a napkin and we are now a 450-strong team serving 400,000 users across nine countries. Ten years ago, adopting the cloud or looking beyond CRM for sales productivity was a novel idea, but now it has become a norm. As customer expectations evolve, financial institutions must rethink and re-architect their tech stack to meet these new needs and aspirations. This is the iPhone moment for our industry. The theme of 'Nudge' is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of gentle guidance towards significant goals and it is also our way of learning from our customers."

Vymo CTO, Venkat Malladi elaborated on Vymo's strategic advancements. He detailed the evolution of Vymo's offerings from lead and activity management to a comprehensive institution management platform. He said, "Vymo's journey so far has been marked by strategic advancements aimed at optimizing the BFSI tech stack for the future. Our latest innovations, including OnboardIQ and EngageIQ, are designed to enhance recruitment, training, performance management, and customer engagement. These tools represent our commitment to driving transformation and efficiency in sales and relationship management within the BFSI sector."

Keynote speaker Saugata Bhattacharya, former Chief Economist at Axis Bank, offered a forward-looking perspective on future-proofing the BFSI sector. He discussed the intersection of technology, regulation, and evolving business practices, highlighting the growing influence of tech companies and the importance of regulatory compliance and innovation.

Customer spotlight sessions featured Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, ABSLI, who discussed the transformative impact of AI on life insurance operations, and Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO, HDFC, who highlighted advancements in customer journey enhancement and data management.

Overall, Nudge served as a pivotal event for Vymo, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial services industry and highlighting the crucial role of customer-centric strategies in driving growth and transformation.

About Vymo:

Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Distribution Management Platform of choice for 400,000 salespeople across 65+ global financial institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

