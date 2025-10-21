Showcasing at K-EXPO UAE 2025… Expanding into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America

DUBAI, UAE and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waco Corporation announced the launch of its next-generation digital water purifiers, the 'IFev' and 'Apollo' series, marking a new phase in its global expansion. Combining smart functionality, advanced hygiene management, and refined design, the lineup was developed to meet rising global demands for clean and convenient water solutions.

From the early planning stage, Waco reflected insights from overseas buyers and end-users, designing products tailored to regional water conditions and diverse cultural preferences.

Waco Corporation Launches Next-Generation Digital Water Purifiers ‘IFev’ and ‘Apollo’ Series

The IFev-Series features a sleek, intelligent design that provides hot, cold, and ambient water through RO (Reverse Osmosis) or UF (Ultrafiltration) systems, selectable by region. It offers a touch-screen interface, adjustable temperature control, long-lasting filter replacement alerts, and an energy-saving ECO mode. Integrated UV LED and SIS (Silver Ion Sterilization System) technologies prevent secondary contamination, while multiple power options and elegant color variations make it suitable for offices, cafés, hospitals, and premium residences.

The Apollo-Series, available in standing and half-standing types, shares the same purification and smart hygiene features, with an added LED bar ON/OFF function for enhanced visibility and longevity. Its minimalist and durable design supports various power specifications, enabling installation across different regions.

Waco will unveil both series at K-EXPO UAE 2025, held on November 17–18, presenting the innovative lineup to global buyers and partners.

With over 20 years of expertise in water purification and exports to more than 70 countries, Waco Corporation continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading K-Brand. Through participation in K-EXPO UAE 2025, the company aims to broaden its presence in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, further promoting the values of "Made in Korea" and "Made by WACO."

SOURCE WACO Corp.