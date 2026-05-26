Wafra Wins Across Three Categories at the 2026 Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards

Awarded Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Absolute Return, Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Risk-Adjusted Return, and Best Sukuk Fund

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. (Wafra), a $30 billion New York City–based global alternative asset manager, announced that its Global Sukuk Team has been recognized at the 2026 Digital Banker's Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards, receiving Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Absolute Return, Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Risk Adjusted Return, and Best Sukuk Fund. The awards honor and celebrate outstanding Islamic financial institutions and their contribution to the global banking landscape.

Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy, led by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, who bring over four decades of combined fixed income experience, is part of the firm's broader Portfolio Solutions platform, which addresses the bespoke needs of global institutional partners. Within this platform, Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy utilizes a disciplined, data-driven investment approach to target consistent, risk-adjusted performance. Recognition across three award categories highlights the depth of the platform, with judges citing the firm's "highly innovative" approach and "well-executed" solutions.

"These awards reflect the sophistication of Wafra's investment approach in serving investors seeking Shari'ah-compliant solutions," said Ron Solenske, Director and Head of Fixed Income at Wafra. "We are pleased to have been recognized across multiple categories, underscoring the team's hard work, innovation, and consistent performance."

Winners of the Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards are selected by a panel of judges and advisors following a rigorous evaluation process and were announced at a ceremony on May 21, 2026.

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

Award Disclosure

The accolades noted herein were independently determined and awarded by The Digital Banker ("Digital Banker") and represent the opinions of the publisher and not those of Wafra. There can be no assurance that other publishers or market participants would reach the same conclusion.

For Best Islamic Fund of the Year, five institutions were assessed in the Absolute Return category and four in the Risk Adjusted Return category. For the Best Sukuk Fund, eight institutions were assessed.

Institutions were assessed based on quantitative and qualitative factors including product innovation, customer experience, financial performance and corporate strategy. Wafra has paid fees to Digital Banker for use of trademark and a speaking spot at the awards gala.

Media Contacts

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SOURCE Wafra