Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown to Mark First Standalone Residence Outside of the U.S.

Hilton and NABNI Developments partner to heighten prestigious luxury brand's global presence

NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and NABNI Developments, the visionary real estate developer behind the most sought-after residential and commercial properties in Dubai, have announced plans for Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, set for completion in 2028. Located in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown will heighten the prestigious hospitality brand's global presence as the first-ever standalone Waldorf Astoria residential address outside of the United States.

Hilton logo Signing of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown - (Left to Right) Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, co-founder and chairman of NABNI Developments; Badr Alsuwaidi, co-founder and CEO of NABNI Developments; and Daniel Wakeling, vice president of development, luxury & residential - Europe and Africa, Hilton Family lounge view of Downtown Dubai from the Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown. Photo Credit: Courtesy NABNI Developments

The partnership between NABNI Developments and Hilton commenced with a signing ceremony in Downtown Dubai. The occasion was attended by leading representatives of both entities, including Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, co-founder and chairman of NABNI Developments; Badr Alsuwaidi, co-founder and CEO of NABNI Developments; and Daniel Wakeling, vice president of development, luxury & residential – Europe and Africa at Hilton.

"We are looking forward to bringing the prestige and globally renowned sophistication of Waldorf Astoria to the UAE, establishing a new benchmark of luxury living and opulence in Dubai's real estate landscape," said Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, co-founder and chairman of NABNI Developments. "Dubai is a destination of limitless possibilities, and Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown will not only serve to embody this cultural legacy of innovative excellence, but also provide a truly visionary, world-class luxury residential lifestyle experience."

Set to be situated on a 1.5-acre (65,000-square foot) plot in Downtown Dubai, The Residences will blend world-class design by Carlos Ott Architects and interiors by award-winning hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) with a Waldorf Astoria-managed luxury hospitality experience, offering the ultimate in top-of-the-line amenities and services sought by contemporary residents.

"Our new partnership with Hilton perfectly aligns with NABNI's rich history of setting the ultimate standard of luxury living in Dubai, and commitment to creating projects that epitomize our shared values of unparalleled design, master craftsmanship, and dedication to service excellence, added Badr Alsuwaidi, co-founder and CEO of NABNI Developments. This collaborative vision is directly reflected by our core principle for Waldorf Astoria Residences Downtown Dubai, "Together We Build," symbolizing the union of Hilton's status as one of the most iconic global hospitality brands with NABNI Developments' legacy as a pioneer of Dubai's luxury real estate space."

"The addition of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the EMEA market," said Dino Michael, senior vice president & global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences but also highlights our confidence in the continued growth potential of the region."

The Residences will further position the award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and luxury. Along with signature resident services and over 100 years of world-class hospitality and exclusive Residence Owner Benefits including elite Hilton Honors status and more, residents will be able to enjoy the very best of Dubai's most iconic attractions and premier luxury shopping, award-winning dining, and destination offerings such as the Burj Khalifa and world-famous Dubai Mall, all easily accessible within walking distance from Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, please visit waresidencesdubai.com or contact the sales team at +971 4 2566409.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners

Phone number: +1 212 593 5855

Email: [email protected]

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining concepts and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About NABNI Developments

NABNI Developments is a leading Emirati real estate developer with a rich legacy in creating upscale, exclusive living experiences spanning more than two decades. Based in Dubai, UAE, and formerly known as Al Jaziri Properties, NABNI Developments is led by Co-Founders Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi and Badr Alsuwaidi, respectively, who re-strategized and rebranded the business in 2022 with the single objective of creating the city's most sought-after luxury residential and commercial properties. The name 'NABNI' is derived from the Arabic word 'NABNI,' which means 'We Build.' Having spearheaded the development of various notable projects in Dubai, including the Business Avenue office building in Al Khabaisi, the Lamborghini Building on Sheikh Zayed Road, and six luxury Avenue Residences in the Al Furjan community, NABNI is firmly committed to delivering international standards of excellence to Dubai and the world beyond. This commitment is evident through the creation of exceptionally innovative, one-of-a-kind properties reflective of their surrounding communities and residents' unique needs and designed with the highest quality materials and level of craftsmanship. For more information on NABNI Developments: www.nabnidevelopments.com ; [email protected] ; or connect on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE NABNI Developments