Walk Down Memory Lane With Our Hawkers and Traditional Artisans As My Community Festival 2024 Returns to Chinatown Complex and Sago Lane!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Community Festival (MCF) returns to Chinatown Complex for the second year running, showcasing over 30 beloved hawkers, shopkeepers, in addition to engaging talks with experts. Organised by non-profit organisation My Community as part of this year's festival, themed "My Last Journey," My Chinatown Festival Village lets festival-goers get up close and personal with their hawker favourites and hear their stories from yesteryear. From treasured memories of starting their businesses on the streets of Chinatown to childhood tales of growing up around the stalls, discover a side of Chinatown that will leave you with a new perspective of our hawkers.

"As death houses were outlawed and the shophouses were demolished in the 1970s, the bustling trade that hawkers enjoyed on the streets of Sago Lane disappeared. That some of these hawkers who ply their trade in Chinatown Complex today still remember their time as itinerant hawkers is a testament to their resilience and endurance," shares Kwek Li Yong, Executive Director of My Community.

The festival village also features riveting performances by modern and traditional funeral bands, represented by Mr Lim Kek Koon and the 坤乐团 (Koon Orchestra), as well as Mr Thomas Tan and the Singapore Wee Ghee Athletic Association - who will also break down each portion of the traditional tunes played, explaining the sentiment and significance behind each movement, giving sense to the music that fills our neighbourhoods in times of grieving.

Furthermore, experts and academics will be sharing their own unique perspectives on end-of-life practices that are lesser-known within the wider Singaporean community. Heritage researcher Ms Lin Chia-Tsun unpacks the rich cultural significance of the Nine Emperor Gods Festival, going into detail in how these elaborate ceremonies serve to strengthen bonds within the community.

Mr Hafiz Rashid, who will share about the symbolism behind batik motifs and how these intricate woven pieces are used in Malay funeral rites, shares: "The unique motifs in batik can be read as a narrative, revealing a lot about the person that wears them. This sharing is a special opportunity to get up close to these fabrics and discover more about the people and culture that they represent, especially since batik is so diverse and important in the Nusantara region,".

"Navigating Piety: Customs and Practices for the Afterlife" Exhibition

The historic Sago Lane once housed a thriving funeral industry that was essential to the social and economic fabric of Chinatown. Relive the memory of these Death Houses, and visit life-sized exhibitions of the funeral and burial practices of five of the religious communities in Singapore, namely Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, and Taoist. At the heart of Kreta Ayer Square, the exhibition will feature artefacts contributed by Ang Chin Moh Foundation , and Singapore Muslim Casket . Not only will festival-goers be able to admire the craftsmanship that goes into the essential artefacts and tools used in these practices, but they will also be able to dive deep into the significance behind each aspect of these wakes and burial practices – from variations based on age, marital status, and dialect group, to the underlying beliefs and emotions felt in sending a loved one off.

Festival Village Highlights

The Festival Village will feature five immersive programme segments that will allow participants a window into the history of Chinatown and Sago Lane, as well as give fascinating insight into diverse death-related cultural practices and traditions:

Navigating Piety: Customs and Practices for the Afterlife : This exhibition delves into Singapore's diverse funeral rituals across different faiths and communities, showcasing how they have evolved over time while remaining deeply connected to their roots. As participants walk through the displays, they'll gain insights into the rich tapestry of end-of-life customs that continue to shape the way we honour, remember, and celebrate our loved ones.

: This exhibition delves into diverse funeral rituals across different faiths and communities, showcasing how they have evolved over time while remaining deeply connected to their roots. As participants walk through the displays, they'll gain insights into the rich tapestry of end-of-life customs that continue to shape the way we honour, remember, and celebrate our loved ones. Performances @ My Chinatown Festival Village : Experience an unforgettable celebration of Singapore's rich cultural and religious heritage through vibrant performances and observances that blend both traditional and contemporary acts. Witness performances by traditional Chinese funeral bands, and unpack the meaning and significance behind Buddhist sutras. Each performance serves as a tribute to the significance of remembrance, weaving together artistic expressions of grief, love, and legacy.

: Experience an unforgettable celebration of rich cultural and religious heritage through vibrant performances and observances that blend both traditional and contemporary acts. Witness performances by traditional Chinese funeral bands, and unpack the meaning and significance behind Buddhist sutras. Each performance serves as a tribute to the significance of remembrance, weaving together artistic expressions of grief, love, and legacy. Let's Talk About Chinatown: Join in on a captivating series of talks that dive deep into the fascinating history of Chinatown and the lesser-known world of Singapore's afterlife industry. These discussions will uncover how Chinatown has evolved through the years, transforming from a bustling centre of trade and culture into a vibrant, multicultural hub that continues to shape Singapore's identity.

Join in on a captivating series of talks that dive deep into the fascinating history of Chinatown and the lesser-known world of afterlife industry. These discussions will uncover how Chinatown has evolved through the years, transforming from a bustling centre of trade and culture into a vibrant, multicultural hub that continues to shape identity. My Chinatown Complex: Discover Chinatown Complex like never before, with its friendly tenants and shopkeepers as our personal guides! This engaging tour offers a unique opportunity to experience the heart of Chinatown through the eyes of those who know it best. Local vendors will share their personal stories, offering rich insights into the history of the complex and the cultural significance it holds in the community. From decades-old food stalls to traditional shops, participants will get an insider's look at the vibrant daily life that makes this complex a cornerstone of Chinatown.

Discover Chinatown Complex like never before, with its friendly tenants and shopkeepers as our personal guides! This engaging tour offers a unique opportunity to experience the heart of Chinatown through the eyes of those who know it best. Local vendors will share their personal stories, offering rich insights into the history of the complex and the cultural significance it holds in the community. From decades-old food stalls to traditional shops, participants get an insider's look at the vibrant daily life that makes this complex a cornerstone of Chinatown. Last Time Hor: Explore the vibrant atmosphere of Chinatown Complex through experiences that combine guided tours with lively, insightful discussions, offering participants the chance to uncover the rich history and cultural significance of this iconic area. Cut through the maze of food stalls and unique shops and meet personalities like the owners of Ma Li Ya Virgin Chicken, who will explain what inspired the unique name of the business!

Tickets are available for purchase at the My Community Festival website .

Please refer to Annex A for the full programme line-up, as well as the dates and times for the different programmes. Please refer to Annex B for My Chinatown Festival Village programmes and highlights. More information can be found in our media kit. We look forward to welcoming all at MCF2024!

About My Community

My Community is a non-profit organisation focused on preserving Singapore's heritage by capturing community stories and reconnecting people with places and social networks. It advocates for greater community involvement in cultural management and urban governance. Since 2010, My Community has championed a grassroots approach to heritage, chronicling and celebrating the everyday experiences of Singaporeans. Through its initiatives, the organisation fosters a deeper appreciation of the nation's diverse heritage and encourages active participation in cultural preservation.

My Community Website: https://mycommunity.org.sg

My Community Festival Website: https://mycommunityfestival.sg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myqueenstown/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycommunitysg/?hl=en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mycommunity_sg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mycommunity7782

SOURCE My Community