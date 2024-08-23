Walk down memory lane with POP MART's Molly at her First-Ever Anniversary Statues POP-Up Store in Singapore

In addition, POP MART reveals remaining lineup of artists and exclusive collaborations at upcoming POP TOY SHOW

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the return of the POP TOY SHOW (PTS) in Singapore from 23 to 25 August 2024, POP MART is thrilled to announce another major event that will captivate fans – the Molly Anniversary Statues POP-Up Store. This exclusive pop-up event is one of the events and retail experiences under the partnership between Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and CapitaLand (CL) to deliver new retail concepts, attract international IPs, and drive global awareness of Singapore and CapitaLand malls as must-visit lifestyle destinations. The pop-up event, located at CapitaLand's Bugis Junction Level 1 Malay Street, will run from 27 August to 22 September 2024, offering fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Molly, one of POP MART's most beloved characters.

Molly – A Beloved Icon of Fans

Molly, the creation of artist Kenny Wong, first appeared in 2006 and quickly became a cultural icon. With her big lake-blue eyes, pouty mouth, and painter's hat, Molly embodies the spirit of creativity and individuality. Her charming, stubborn personality and ever-changing appearances have captivated fans worldwide, making her a staple in the world of collectible art toys.

Exclusive Molly Anniversary Statues POP-Up Store Highlights

This will be Molly's first-of-its-kind Anniversary Statues-themed pop-up store globally and will transport visitors into the whimsical world of Molly with a thematic display inspired by the Classical Retro Series 2. Fans can look forward to a wide range of exclusive Molly offerings, including five (5) new Molly merchandise from the series available only at the pop-up store such as scented candle blind boxes, fridge magnets and more.

Fans can look forward to eight (8) exclusive Molly merchandise items, available only at the POP-Up store. Among the highlights is the reproduced limited edition 1st Anniversary statue, set to be a must-have for collectors.

Fans who make a minimum spend will also receive Singapore-exclusive Molly-themed gifts, such as folders, fans, postcards, and tote bags.

In addition to the exclusive launches, the store will also feature a display of archival Molly figures, showcasing the evolution of this iconic character from the first-generation Molly that launched POP MART to other milestone series that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, such as Molly Zodiac.

Photo Opportunities and Fringe Activities

For those looking to capture memories, the Molly Anniversary POP-Up Store will offer several photo opportunities with two (2) 1.8m and one (1) 1.6m tall life-sized sculptures, which are perfect for fans to snap and share their love for Molly.

Additionally, the store will host fringe activities that add an interactive element to the experience, such as silk-screening sessions (with a minimum purchase) with Singapore elements and Molly Fun Stamping, featuring three different Molly stamps available for free.

Jeremy Lee, Go-to-Market Director, Southeast Asia, POP MART International, said: "Molly has evolved from a beloved character into a timeless icon within the POP MART universe, captivating fans across generations globally. Our partnership with CapitaLand has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, and together, we've created another unforgettable experience for the community. This anniversary POP-up is a celebration of Molly's legacy, a tribute to the journey we've shared with our fans, and an invitation for everyone to immerse themselves in this unique retail experience, discovering exclusive merchandise and activities that speak to the heart of the Molly fans."

An Artistic Extravaganza at POP TOY SHOW 2024

A few days before the Molly Anniversary Statue POP-Up Store opening, the POP TOY SHOW (PTS) will be held from 23 to 25 August at Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Following the success of the inaugural event last year, POP MART is thrilled to reveal the remaining lineup of renowned artists and exclusive collaborations that will make this year's show an unmissable experience for collectors and fans alike.

POP TOY SHOW 2024 Welcomes an All-Star Lineup of Artists and Exclusive Launches

Returning to PTS 2024 is Agee & Yep, the creative minds behind the beloved Hacipupu, who made a splash at last year's event. Joining them this year are several new and exciting artists who are sure to captivate audiences with their unique creations:

BAO, the artist behind Kubo

Dan, the creator of Zsiga

Making their debut in Singapore this year are two upcoming and rising stars who recently joined POP MART's staple of artists. Hanna Li, the artist of Chaka – a character that represents hope, curiosity and determination to keep chasing our dreams, and Da Xin, a young artist behind Twinkle Twinkle, which is made up of a universe of stars and tells the story of courage and love.

Internationally celebrated artists such as Luke Chueh, Louis De Guzman, Simone Legno, Alex Solis, Po Yun Wang, Mumbot and Poohbrezzy will also be gracing the event, showcasing their latest works and engaging with fans throughout the show.

Exclusive Collaborations

Following the excitement of last year's limited edition MEGA SKULLPANDA 1000% CLOT, PTS 2024 is set to deliver another show-stopping moment with the unveiling of a one-of-its-kind masterpiece, the MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Royal Selangor on Friday, 23 August 2024. With only 500 pieces available and slated for a global launch sometime in October 2024, ten (10) lucky fans at PTS will get the opportunity to be the first to pre-order this exquisite piece via a raffle draw over the three-day event.

Exclusive and First-Launch Collectibles

This year's PTS will once again feature a range of exclusive collections and first-launch collectibles, which promise to be among the most sought-after items at the show. Some of the highlights include:

Exclusive to PTS 2024:

KUBO Never Say Goodbye Figure

HACIPUPU Nine-Tailed Fox

ANGRY MOLLY - GREEN Fire | Designer Toy

DIMOO-Pray For Blooming

First Launches:

CRYBABY I CALL THE SHOT – Original Version

MOLLY The Rhythm of Kung Fu Wing Chun Figure

Hirono x Polar Coexistence Figure

In recent years, Chinese traditional culture has become a hot topic, capturing the interest of many designers and toy enthusiasts. As a significant IP of POP MART, and with the artist's dedication to promoting Chinese culture, MOLLY will launch a new product line inspired by traditional Chinese culture. This line will feature hanging cards as a medium, collaborating with Chinese-style illustrators to create limited-edition products for global distribution. Artist Kenny Wong draws inspiration from Chinese Kung Fu, specifically Wing Chun, which originated from Yan Wing Chun and was popularised by Ip Man. The model [MOLLY The Rhythm of Kung Fu Wing Chun] is the first in this traditional culture series and will make its global debut at POP TOY SHOW 2024.

These exclusive and first-launch figures are just a taste of what's in store, with more surprises waiting for fans at the show. Follow PTS Singapore (@poptoyshowsg) and POP MART Singapore (@popmartsg) for more updates on the exclusive drops.

Tickets for the show are currently available through Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase them via bit.ly/pts2024ticket. Options include 1-Day, 3-Day, Group (4pax) 1-Day, and Premium 3-Day tickets, starting from $28 for the early bird tickets.

With over 50 artists, toy designers, and international brands on display, PTS 2024 is more than just an exhibition – it's a celebration of creativity, community, and the vibrant world of collectible art toys. Attendees can look forward to exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, live drawing events, and a plethora of collectible art toys.

Join us at Marina Bay Sands for an unforgettable weekend of art, fun, and creativity. Let's make some memories together!

About POP MART

POP MART is one of the most popular art toy brands that is a hot favourite amongst the younger generation today. Known for its extensive collection of Blind Boxes – a sealed packaging that keeps the contents of the figurine mysterious to its new owners – POP MART breaks the stereotype that toys are only for children. Since 2021, POP MART has also expanded to the high-end art toy market and introduced MEGA Collections to satisfy various art toy collectors' interests.

The company has worked with world renowned brands, such as Disney, Sanrio, Warner Bros. among others, and famous designers like Kenny, Pucky and Kasing Lung to launch a multitude of pop culture products based on classic characters that appeal to its pool of loyal customers. As a valuable support to the foundation of the designer toy market, POP MART has also enhanced its customer user experience through mini-games and applets to further entice its clients.

PDC (POP Design Center) was founded in 2017 and focuses on original Intellectual Property (IP), as part of POP MART's global artist development and IP operation plans. PDC has attracted many talented artists from the robust media and entertainment industries. With its abundant resources and professional product teams, PDC has nurtured many budding artists to create their own IPs that have won the hearts of many fans around the world through their unique characteristics.

About POP TOY SHOW (PTS)

Since 2017, the POP Toy Show (PTS) has become Asia's top toy exhibition, holding eight successful events in Beijing and Shanghai. Last year, PTS achieved a major milestone by hosting its first showcase event outside China – in Singapore.

PTS has attracted over 300,000 visitors attending the shows, with more than 500 participating artists, designers and brands from USA, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, offering collectors with more than 10,000 pieces of exclusive products and limited-edition toys.

This international presence contributes to the diversity and vibrancy of the event, showcasing a wide range of pop culture-related toys, collectibles, and merchandise.

Singapore is the only PTS international outpost, and the show remains POP MART's iconic event in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE POP MART