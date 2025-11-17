WALOVI International Cans Make Malaysian Debut, Shining at Fortune Innovation Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, 2025, at the Fortune Innovation Forum held in Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., under Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, grandly launched its WALOVI international cans in the Malaysian market. Following its successful launch in Singapore on November 7, this move represents another crucial strategic deployment for Wanglaoji within the ASEAN market, marking a new phase of deepened global expansion.

At the launch ceremony, Tang Heping, Chief Accountant of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited stated, "Today, WALOVI International Cans is officially introduced to Malaysia. Its four product variants—Classic (Ruby Roselle can), No-sugar (Dawn Orange can), Plain (Golden Glaze can), and Bubble (Misty Blue can)—feature packaging infused with refined Oriental aesthetics. Designed to align with local consumer preferences, this launch also represents another significant breakthrough for Chinese brands in Southeast Asia's health beverage sector."

Market recognition for Wanglaoji has long been evident. In May this year, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi tasted WALOVI during a meeting with the Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals delegation and praised it enthusiastically: "WALOVI, I like it!" As the world's No.1 best-selling plant beverage brand for five consecutive years, WALOVI continues to gain international traction through strong product performance.

Wanglaoji's globalization momentum continues to accelerate. Over the past decade, its overseas market scale has expanded more than 6.5 times, with a compound annual growth rate of over 25%. Its products now reach more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Throughout 2025, WALOVI has also been featured across major international platforms—from the ASEAN-China-GCC Economic Forum and Expo 2025 Osaka to the Fortune Global Forum and the World Traditional Medicine Conference—systematically promoting its brand philosophy rooted in Oriental health wisdom. Following its global premiere in Shanghai this August, WALOVI International Cans has rapidly entered markets including Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore, and now Malaysia, receiving positive market responses.

As a guardian and innovator of this philosophy, WALOVI is accelerating its presence across ASEAN and global markets. From product exports to integrated global supply chains and unified brand strategy, WALOVI's internationalization journey is emerging as a meaningful model for Chinese brands evolving from "going global" to truly "going local."

SOURCE Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.