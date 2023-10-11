Wandr-E: Revolutionising the global fund transfer market with zero fees and competitive exchange rates

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandr-E, the innovative new fund transfer company for sending money abroad, has launched its online and Mobile app. Users can effortlessly and rapidly transfer funds from the online platform or through their mobile devices using the mobile app, which is offered on the App Store and Google Play Store.

If you've ever had to send money overseas, you may have first-hand experience of being charged high transfer fees while receiving subpar exchange rates at the same time. Wandr-E was founded to address the issue of exorbitant fees for international money transfers, and has done away with excessive fees while producing an intuitive user interface that is accessible to all.

The company's mission to make it simple for everyone to send money abroad is embodied by the name WE, which stands for Wandr-E. The company's slogan, "Pay Together with WE," reflects its goal of bringing people together on a global scale through quick and affordable money transfers.

"We are excited to introduce Wandr-E to the market and revolutionize the way people send money abroad," says Mr. Wayne Salamonsen, co-founder and director at Wandr-E. "Everyone can now send and receive money internationally at a low cost thanks to our cutting-edge platform, which combines affordability, convenience, and security." Wandr-E is dedicated to security and has top-notch safeguards in place to protect users' financial information.

For more information, visit the Wandr-E website at www.wandr-e.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Wandr-E

Wandr-E is a forward-thinking major payments institution that is reimagining the way people send money internationally. With a focus on providing fee-free and instant transfers at competitive rates, it is committed to offering customers convenient and cost-effective fund transfer services.

Although Wandr-E is a new brand, the leaders of the company are seasoned professionals within the global fund transfer industry. With over 20 years of experience each managing successful fund transfer firms, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

At Wandr-E, we are committed to providing fast, reliable and secure global fund transfer services. Whether you are sending money to loved ones or paying for your overseas investments, we have the tools to ensure that your fund transfers are handled smoothly and efficiently.

SOURCE WANDR PTE. LTD.