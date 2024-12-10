"Want to be gganbu with Olive Young?" BRINGGREEN &WAKEMAKE team up with Squid Game Season 2 to Launch a Special Edition

Vegan Brand BRINGGREEN and Color Cosmetics Brand WAKEMAKE Collaborate with Squid Game to Launch a Special Edition in January Across 9 Countries Globally





Unique products inspired by Squid Game character Young-hee, such as a dalgona lip balm and a palette featuring a bloody rose theme, will be introduced





"This collaboration aims to showcase the competitive edge of K-beauty brands in the global market by pairing them with captivating K-content."

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration between charming K-beauty brands and the global mega-hit Squid Game has arrived.

Representative image of collaboration edition with Squid Game released by K-beauty brands BRINGGREEN and WAKEMAKE.

CJ Olive Young (hereafter referred to as Olive Young) announced on the 10th that its in-house brands, BRINGGREEN and WAKEMAKE, have partnered with Netflix's Squid Game Season 2, set to be released on December 26th, to launch a special collaboration edition. The collaboration products will be available starting late December through Olive Young's official online mall, major stores nationwide, and the Olive Young Global Mall, reaching nine countries worldwide.

The Netflix series Squid Game became the first Korean content to rank #1 on Netflix's "Today's Top 10" in the U.S., propelling the global rise of K-content. Through this collaboration, BRINGGREEN and WAKEMAKE aim to introduce the competitiveness of K-beauty to global audiences in a trendy and approachable way.

The functional, vegan brand BRINGGREEN was inspired by the game "Red Light, Green Light" featured in the drama.

The collection is conceptually designed toaround the character Younghee detecting skin troubles and precisely targeting them for complete elimination. This collaboration highlights the key benefits of the brand's hero line 'Tea Tree' line through packaging inspired by the signature elements of Squid Game... Products to be released include the "Zinc Teca Blemish Serum", "Tea Trea Cica Trouble Soothing Toner Pad," "Tea Tree Cica Pore Clay Pack Strong", "Tea Tree Cica Pore Nose Strip."

Additionally, fun and unique products inspired by the drama's entertaining

Elements will be introduced. Representative items include the "Dalgona Lip Balm," which contains sugar for lip care and offers a playful dalgona game experience; the "Gold collagen Eye Patch," inspired by the iconic golden piggy bank filled with prize money; and the "Bamboo Hyalu Lip Essence Double Set" designed to create smooth and plump lips like Young-hee's.

WAKEMAKE, a brand specializing in makeup, prominently features the popular character Young-hee in special edition.

The collection includes the Soft Blurring Eye Palette, which reflects Young-hee's innocence with pink tones and incorporates the dramatic Bloody Rose color theme from the game. Other standout items are the Dewy Gel Maxi Gloss and Over Blurring Pot, inspired by Young-hee's lips, and the Any Proof Eyeliner, designed to create precise, laser-focused eye looks.

The collaborative edition will launch simultaneously in nine countries, including South Korea, the United States, and Japan. It will be sold in 50 Miniso Stores and on Amazon in the United States, popular offline channels in Japan, as well as through major distribution networks in each country. At the end of January, a dedicated booth showcasing the collaborative edition will be featured at the Netflix Experience Zone in New York, USA.

An official from Olive Young said, "This collaboration was planned to showcase the global competitiveness of K-beauty by partnering charming K-beauty brands with a representative of K-content." They added, "Through collaborations with global content, we aim to deliver diverse and distinctive K-beauty experiences to customers around the world."

To celebrate the launch of the collaborative edition with Squid Game Season 2, pop-up stores will open in January at Olive YoungN Seongsu and Olive Young Hongdae Central. Visitors can participate in game events featuring the collaborative products and receive exclusive merchandise and special purchase benefits.

