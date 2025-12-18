Warburg Pincus Signs Agreement to Invest in Acclime, a Leading Tech-Forward Corporate and Business Services Provider in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing, today announced that it has signed an agreement to invest in Acclime, a leading provider of corporate and business services across Asia Pacific. Through this transaction, Warburg Pincus seeks to leverage its global track record in building leading business services platforms to support Acclime's next phase of growth, international expansion, and innovation.

Founded in 2019 by industry veteran Martin Crawford, Acclime was established with a clear vision: to build a truly integrated professional services platform capable of supporting businesses operating across Asia's most complex and fast-growing markets. From its inception, Acclime differentiated itself through a partner-led model that combines deep local expertise with global standards, enabling the firm to scale rapidly while maintaining strong governance, accountability, and client focus.

Since its founding, Acclime has executed an ambitious and disciplined growth strategy, completing more than 50 acquisitions to build a platform spanning 18 markets and employing more than 2,000 professionals. The firm today serves over 17,000 clients—including subsidiaries of multinational corporations expanding into Asia Pacific, regional businesses, family offices, private capital firms, and high-growth companies—with a comprehensive suite of services across accounting, tax, HR and payroll, fund services, corporate secretarial, and risk and advisory.

As part of its evolution into a scaled, multi-market platform, Acclime appointed Izzy Silva as Group Chief Executive Officer in early 2024. Since assuming the role, Mr. Silva has led the next phase of Acclime's development, sharpening the firm's strategic focus, strengthening its operating model, and accelerating investment across leadership, systems, and technology to support sustainable long-term growth. Under his leadership, Acclime has advanced its digital transformation agenda, including the development of Aura, the firm's proprietary AI-enabled automation platform, enhancing service delivery, operational efficiency, and client experience at scale.

Martin Crawford, Founder and Chairman of Acclime, said: "Over the past several years, Acclime has evolved into a pan-regional leader by combining deep local knowledge with a commitment to high-quality service for our clients. What began as a plan on a page has grown into a scaled, multi-market platform that has exceeded our expectations, thanks to the dedication of our 60+ partners, Stem Financial as foundational investors, and our talented team. We are delighted to welcome Warburg Pincus as a partner. Its partnership-oriented culture, global network, and strong track record of supporting growth make it an ideal investor for our next chapter."

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia Private Equity at Warburg Pincus, said: "Acclime has built one of Asia Pacific's most scaled and differentiated corporate and business services platforms, powered by strong leadership, disciplined acquisitions, and a clear commitment to technology-enabled excellence. In a region defined by regulatory complexity and rising cross-border activity, the demand for an integrated, tech forward business services partner has never been greater. Acclime's deep local expertise and scalable, technology-driven solutions position it to lead the next generation of corporate and business services across the region. We are excited to partner with Martin, Izzy, and the broader team to accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and create long-term value."

"Acclime has reached an important inflection point in its journey," said Izzy Silva, Group CEO of Acclime. "Warburg Pincus shares our conviction in the long-term opportunity to build a global, technology-enabled professional services platform, and brings deep experience in scaling complex, multi-market businesses. Together, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, broaden our capabilities, and create enduring value for our clients and partners."

About Acclime

Acclime is a leading professional services firm providing integrated corporate services, fund services, accounting, tax, and advisory solutions across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Founded in 2019 by Martin Crawford and Debby Davidson, Acclime was built on a partner-led model designed to prioritise client success. With over 2,000 professionals operating as one unified firm across 18 markets, Acclime serves a diverse range of private clients, regional enterprises, multinationals, funds, and family offices. The firm combines deep market knowledge, cross-border expertise and industry leading tech-enablement to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, scale their operations and achieve their strategic objectives at every stage of success. For more information, please visit: www.acclime.com

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management and more than 215 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Stem Financial

Stem Financial is a growth equity investment company focused on financial and professional services in Asia Pacific. The firm invests across business development stages to help entrepreneurs implement their ideas and accelerate growth. Stem Financial is hands-on, delivering support, governance and capital, and is driven by returns, not assets under management. For more information, please visit www.stemfin.com.

