Watch Exchange Launches Mobile App for Luxury Watch Collectors

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Exchange, Singapore's largest independent watch dealer, has announced the launch of its dedicated mobile application, now available for download on iOS and Android.

The Watch Exchange App gives owners and buyers direct access to over 800 professionally authenticated luxury timepieces available for immediate purchase or trade. Alongside the listings, users can view 24 months of real market price data, drawn from Watch Exchange's own monthly transaction records, covering Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and other luxury watch brands. This level of pricing transparency enables buyers and sellers to make better-informed decisions grounded in actual market conditions.

The app also features a personal Watch Portfolio tool, allowing users to catalogue their collection with details on condition, service timelines, and live market price references. Every watch purchased from Watch Exchange comes with a QR-verified Certificate of Inspection accessible directly in the app, serving as permanent, verifiable proof of authenticity and condition.

All invoices, service agreements, and transaction history are stored securely within the app, protected by access verification and accessible from any mobile device. A wishlist and instant notification feature ensure users are alerted the moment a saved watch drops in price or becomes available.

App members enjoy exclusive discounts, app credits applicable to Watch Exchange services, and early access to new arrivals. The Watch Exchange App is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Watch Exchange is Singapore's largest independent watch dealer, specialising in new and pre-owned Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and more. A Licensed Second-Hand Goods Dealer and CaseTrust-accredited merchant, every pre-owned timepiece is authenticated and serviced at Watchlab, its in-house Swiss-standard workshop.

For more information, please visit https://watchexchange.sg/.

SOURCE Watch Exchange