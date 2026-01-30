Watchbook Wins Carousell's 2025 Specialist Award for Neo-Vintage Watches

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchbook is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Carousell's 2025 Specialist Award for Neo-Vintage Watches, recognising its expertise and leadership in Singapore's pre-owned luxury watch market.

The award, presented in November 2025, honours specialist retailers who demonstrate exceptional standards across Carousell's three key evaluation metrics: quality, reliability, and value. Among the many sellers of second-hand watches in Singapore, Watchbook was selected for its consistent commitment to quality, transparency, and deep knowledge of collectible timepieces. The recognition highlights the brand's strong performance on Carousell and its growing reputation among collectors and discerning buyers.

This achievement reflects Watchbook's focused specialisation in neo-vintage watches , a segment prized for its balance of heritage, wearability, and long-term value. Over the years, the company has built a carefully curated portfolio featuring sought-after references from Rolex , Cartier, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe , catering to both seasoned collectors and those entering the world of fine watches.

As a dedicated watch shop in Singapore , Watchbook differentiates itself through rigorous inspection processes, detailed condition assessments, and a customer-first approach to education and advisory. Every timepiece undergoes a thorough inspection before being offered for sale, ensuring that clients receive watches that meet strict standards of originality and mechanical integrity.

The 2025 Specialist Award marks an important milestone in Watchbook's journey and reinforces its position as a leading specialist in Singapore's luxury watch scene. As demand for neo-vintage timepieces continues to grow, Watchbook remains committed to raising industry standards and delivering trusted experiences for watch enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit www.watchbook.sg .

SOURCE Watchbook