watchTowr Enters Partnership With M.Tech To Uplift Security Posture Across APAC and ANZ

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- watchTowr, a global leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) technology, and fuelled by watchTowr Labs a renowned vulnerability R&D capability, has formed a strategic distribution partnership with M.Tech. M.Tech is one of APAC and ANZ's leading technology distributors with a network of more than 2000 partners across 14 different countries.

watchTowr's technology – the watchTowr Platform – enables organisations to continuously test themselves for the same vulnerabilities and weaknesses used by ransomware gangs every day to wreak havoc on businesses across the region.

By leveraging years of experience to build technology that replicates the same actions and techniques real-world cyber attackers use to compromise organisations, watchTowr's agent-less and appliance-less EASM technology enables organisations to stay ahead of increasingly aggressive cyber attackers.

Over 28,000 CVE records were published in 2023; a figure that is expected to increase in 2024 as attackers constantly look for new ways into their target networks.

"In a world where there are new vulnerabilities, new attacker tactics and techniques on a daily basis – it's vital that organisations can discover if they are affected by the latest vulnerabilities before they are attacked. According to recent industry reports, the time between vulnerability announcement and in-the-wild exploitation can be as little as 6 hours.

Data tells us very clearly - the pace of attackers has exploded - but reassuringly, we've seen first-hand that the approach taken by the watchTowr Platform can empower one important outcome - to prevent breaches.

With M.Tech as our value-added distributor in the region, and with M.Tech's technical expertise combined with their proven track record across various industries, we are confident that this partnership will continue to cement our position as the leading Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming platform in the region," said Benjamin Harris, CEO & Founder of watchTowr.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with watchTowr, which bolsters our cybersecurity offerings against the evolving cyber threats. Very few companies are fully aware of their Internet-facing assets, and watchTowr mitigates this issue by continuously monitoring the company's publicly accessible digital assets through their EASM and CART technology." - Fang Yong, Executive Director from M.Tech.

About watchTowr:

watchTowr is a global cybersecurity technology company, built by former adversaries.

watchTowr's world-class External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Automated Red Teaming technology is informed by years of experience compromising some of the world's most targeted organisations and utilised by Fortune 500, financial services and critical infrastructure providers every day.

About M.Tech:

M.Tech is a leading cyber security and network performance solutions provider, and we cover a broad spectrum of today's cyber security and network performance requirements – from cloud access security, advanced threat prevention and data-centric security to network system management, monitoring and optimization. We ensure our resellers receive constant support through on-site sales, marketing and technical support.

