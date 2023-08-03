Waterdrop Inc. Earns Personal Financial Information Protection Capability Certification

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, has recently obtained the Personal Financial Information Protection Capability Certification from the National Financial Technology Certification Center (Beijing). Receiving the certification distinguishes Waterdrop as one of the first insurance brokers to comply with these rigorous standards.

The Personal Financial Information Protection Capability Certification assesses organizations involved in financial services that handle the collection, storage, transmission, and processing of personal financial information. It evaluates compliance with data security laws, regulations, and institutional standards, making it a benchmark in the protection of personal financial data.

Securing the Certification underscores Waterdrop's commitment to establishing a robust protection system for personal financial information throughout its business operations. This system, grounded in data classification and grading, implements protective measures at every stage of the data lifecycle. The certification not only validates Waterdrop's efforts in privacy protection by a third-party organization but also fosters enhanced trust among its stakeholders.

Waterdrop is firmly dedicated to safeguarding personal information and upholds a strong commitment to its protection. To achieve this, Waterdrop fully complies with national cyber security and information technology security regulations, along with adhering to the guidelines of the Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China. The primary objective is to ensure that all procedures concerning the collection, storage, and utilization of personal financial information are strictly governed by the principles of legality, appropriateness and necessity.

Waterdrop's Data Security Committee has developed and routinely updated the Waterdrop Personal Information Security Compliance Management Measures. These measures cover a comprehensive array of areas, ensuring an enhanced level of protection for users' personal information. These comprehensive protocols further bolster the protection of user data, addressing aspects including collection, usage, storage, third-party management, personal rights management, network security, security incidents, and cross-border data provision.

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.