Waterdrop won several awards from Institutional Investor's "2023 All-Asia Executive Team"

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, Institutional Investor, a renowned financial magazine, released its 2023 All-Asia Executive Team Ranking. Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) received multiple awards in the insurance sector as follows:

Operating for over 50 years, Institutional Investor is one of the world's most influential financial magazines. Its All-Asia Executive Team Survey recognizes outstanding Asian companies and management teams.

A total of 6,474 (up over 17% from last year) investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,646 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 1,608 companies and 2,504 individuals across 18 sectors. This included 5,660 buy-side professionals from 1,488 buy-side companies with an estimated $2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities and 814 sell-side analysts from 158 companies.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology.

Looking forward, Waterdrop will continue to be user-centric, create value for users, further consolidate its existing business advantages, and stay entrepreneurial to pursue higher quality innovation and growth.

