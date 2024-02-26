Waters Announces Seamless HPLC/UPLC Data Bridge for Light Scattering, Integrating Essential Instruments for Large Molecule Characterization

News Summary:

Waters now enables seamless connectivity between its liquid chromatography (LC) systems and multi-angle light-scattering instruments (MALS) for improved ease-of-use, efficiency, and data confidence in characterizing large molecules.

HPLC CONNECT™ software accelerates precise characterization of complex molecules for the development of biologic drugs, including antibody drug conjugates, other complex protein conjugates, and gene therapies.

Unified interface enables single point of control and data collection, eliminating manual processes to help reduce human error and deliver high certainty in the data generated during acquisition and post-acquisition for analysis.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon 2024 – Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced HPLC CONNECT software, an all-in-one software platform that enables full digital synchronization between Waters high- and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC/UPLC) systems and multi-angle light-scattering instruments (MALS) from its Wyatt Technology™ portfolio. The software delivers ease-of-use, greater efficiency, and higher confidence for scientists performing size exclusion chromatography and MALS (SEC-MALS) analyses for complex and critical biopharmaceutical innovations, including antibody drug conjugates, other complex protein conjugates, and gene therapies.

"Drug development scientists today are working with novel modalities that require advanced and comprehensive measurements for the development of new and potentially life-saving biologic drugs," said Fraser McLeod, Vice President, General Manager, QA/QC and Wyatt Technology, Waters Corporation. "The team delivered this product integration ahead of schedule to greatly simplify the characterization of complex molecules – a critical step in developing biologics. Waters HPLC CONNECT software removes a significant amount of labor, reduces risk of human error, and delivers unmatched confidence in the data generated during analysis."

HPLC CONNECT software supports select Waters™ LC systems including the ACQUITY™ Premier, Arc Premier, and Arc Systems. The software enables users to control and monitor HPLC modules including pumps, column ovens, UV detectors, and autosamplers from a single dashboard view.

Waters offers a full line of SEC columns optimized for separation of biomolecules by size, ideal for monoclonal antibodies, proteins, peptides, and other biologics.

Waters HPLC CONNECT software is now available globally.

