HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) on June 26 announced the release of MoTA Alpha, a major upgrade to its flagship AI-powered investment platform. First unveiled in closed beta in May 2026, MoTA (Manager of Trading Agents) now introduces the Agent Talents Market, a creator ecosystem for third-party AI trading agents, alongside a redesigned multi-agent collaboration workflow and a fully overhauled user experience. The Alpha release represents more than a product milestone — it signals Waton's decisive transition from a securities brokerage and SaaS provider into an AI-native financial technology company.

MoTA Alpha: What's New

MoTA Alpha builds on the beta's foundation as an AI-native investment team workbench — a platform that enables professional investors and portfolio managers to assemble, manage, and supervise teams of specialized AI agents across research, analysis, risk, and execution functions within a structured, auditable workflow, with mandatory human review and final sign-off at every stage.

Three headline upgrades define this release:

Agent Talents Market

An open marketplace where third-party developers can create, publish, and rank AI trading agents. Users subscribe to or deploy agents built by independent creators, with all agents running on Waton's infrastructure. Agent's internal logic remains under creator control; Waton provides the platform layer and execution environment.



Enhanced Multi-Agent Collaboration

A rebuilt task orchestration layer that improves inter-agent communication, role assignment, and decision audit trails. The result is a workflow that mirrors the dynamics of a real investment team — each agent operates within its mandate, escalates to human supervisors where required, and maintains a complete, reviewable log.



Redesigned Interface

A significantly improved user experience that preserves MoTA's distinctive 8-bit pixel-art visual identity — a deliberate departure from the blue-and-white minimalism that dominates fintech — while increasing information density and operational speed for professional workflows.

The Strategic Pivot

MoTA Alpha represents the clearest demonstration yet of Waton's evolution from a financial infrastructure provider into an AI-native product company.

Since its NASDAQ listing in April 2025, Waton has positioned itself as the world's first publicly traded AI agent holding company. Yet its revenue base has remained rooted in traditional securities brokerage and Broker Cloud SaaS solutions serving institutional clients in Hong Kong. MoTA Alpha changes that equation: AI is no longer a narrative layer on top of an existing brokerage business — it is now a tangible, independently monetizable product line.

The company is structuring itself around a "brokerage infrastructure + AI application" dual-engine model. This is a meaningfully different profile from either pure-play online brokers or conventional fintech SaaS firms, positioning Waton closer to the emerging category of AI-native financial platforms.

Financial Foundation

According to Waton's unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 (six months ended September 30, 2025), total revenues rose 106.3% year-on-year to $6.10 million, driven by a 223.1% increase in brokerage and commission income to $4.17 million. Cash and segregated cash stood at $29.88 million, with total assets of $68.98 million.

Notably, the company reported research and development expenses as a standalone line item for the first time ($0.39 million in H1 FY2026), alongside significant share-based compensation tied to AI product development. MoTA Alpha is the first scaled output of this R&D pipeline.

Management Commentary

"The Alpha release of MoTA marks Waton's evolution from a financial technology services provider to an AI-era infrastructure and product company," said Zhou Kai (Tony Zhou), Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Waton Financial. "We are not building a chatbot for trading. We are building a platform where professional investors manage teams of AI agents — each with defined roles, clear accountability, and human oversight. The Agent Talents Market extends this further: MoTA transitions from a product into an ecosystem."

Roadmap

Following the Alpha release, Waton expects to open MoTA to public beta testing in Q3 2026. The platform currently supports Hong Kong and U.S. equity markets, with digital asset coverage on the product roadmap. MoTA is available as a standalone application at m.mota.ai and integrates with Waton's existing brokerage and TradingWTF infrastructure.

For investors tracking $WTF, MoTA Alpha serves as the first real test of whether the "AI agent holding company" thesis translates from corporate positioning into a durable commercial model.

Media Contact

https://www.wtf.us

https://www.mota.ai

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) is the world's first NASDAQ-listed AI agent holding company, dedicated to discovering, creating, investing in, and incubating AI agents that work for people. Its flagship product, MoTA (Manager of Trading Agent), enables professional investors to build, manage, and supervise teams of specialized AI agents within a structured, human-supervised workflow. The company also empowers global brokerage firms and financial institutions through Broker Cloud + SaaS + AI digital solutions. Learn more at https://wtf.us.

SOURCE Waton Financial