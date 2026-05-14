Watson-Marlow Showcases Advanced Fluid Path Solutions for Slurry Transfer in Battery Production at China International Battery Fair 2026

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions, a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies, will showcase its latest fluid handling technologies for the battery industry at the 18th China International Battery Fair, taking place from 13–15 May 2026.

Visitors to the Watson-Marlow stand will discover reliable fluid path solutions designed to support the consistent transfer of shear-sensitive slurries, accurate chemical dosing, and uninterrupted process performance in battery manufacturing applications.

Watson-Marlow Team showcases Qdos dosing pump, Qdos H-FLO, Bredel Apex Hose Pump in Battery Production (PRNewsfoto/Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions)

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China dominates global lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity, supported by strong growth in electric vehicle and energy storage demand. China's lithium-ion battery output in January–April 2025 surpassed 473 GWh, marking a 68% year-on-year increase, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

"With China at the centre of global battery manufacturing growth, Watson-Marlow's Qdos® chemical metering and dosing pumps, including the Qdos H-FLO, deliver accuracy of ±1% and repeatability of ±0.5%, helping manufacturers reduce chemical consumption, lower operating costs, and minimise emissions associated with chemical handling and deliveries," said Jose Longo, Head of Process Industries, APAC.

Echoing the sustainability and advanced battery innovation themes of China International Battery Fair 2026, Watson-Marlow also participated in the event's poster competition using the analogy of traffic flow.

Faith Tang, APAC Marketing Process Industries, explained: "You can think of us as a one-stop solution provider that helps clear 'traffic blockages' in production processes, enabling manufacturers to achieve smooth, efficient, and bottleneck-free operations with high productivity. Slurry delivery is a critical step in battery manufacturing—especially in lithium-ion battery production—as it directly impacts the quality, consistency, and performance of the final cells. Our pump technology enables zero metal contamination, precise metering, ease of maintenance, reduced downtime, and reliable delivery. We welcome visitors to our booth at CIBF — Hall 12B, Booth 185 — to learn more."

Also on display will be Bredel heavy-duty hose pumps, designed for handling abrasive slurries commonly found in battery production processes. Capable of transferring fluids with solids concentrations of up to 80%, Bredel pumps provide reliable, low-maintenance operation without mechanical seals, valves, or rotors subject to wear. Completing the showcase, Aflex PTFE-lined hoses provide excellent chemical resistance and contamination-free transfer. Their smooth-bore construction supports clean, efficient performance under high pressures and temperatures of up to 260°C.

Visitors are invited to explore how Watson-Marlow's fluid path technologies can support safer, cleaner, and more efficient battery manufacturing processes at Watson-Marlow Stand Hall 12B, Booth 185 at CIBF 2026.

For further information, please contact our experts at [email protected] or +86 21 6037 6000. WeChat: 沃申马洛. For media enquiries, please contact Ms Faith Tang at [email protected].

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

With 70 years of technical expertise, over one million pumps installed worldwide, over 60 markets with 13 sales offices in APAC, Waston-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is the world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for the life sciences and process industries. Our solutions are used in a wide range of applications in sectors including (process industries) mining, food and beverage, and sanitary; water and wastewater; chemical and environmental industries; industrial; pulp and paper; power generation; EV battery manufacturing; automotive; (life sciences) pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, and medical and diagnostic devices and OEM and etc.

Backed by a global network of technical and support teams, WMFTS provides end-to-end fluid management and transfer solutions with its wide range of peristaltic and sinusoidal pumps, specialised filling machines, tubing, hoses and products for single-use applications. Our innovative technology and portfolio of expanding solutions are energy-efficient, improve performance, accuracy, maintain product integrity with low maintenance, sustainable and with after-sales service.

Our brands include Watson-Marlow Pumps (including our range of Qdos® chemical metering pumps), Watson-Marlow Tubing, Bredel hose pumps, Alitea, Flexicon Liquid Filling, MasoSine Process Pumps (including the range of Certa Sine® pumps), BioPure, WMArchitect™, ASEPCO and Aflex Hose.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is part of the Spirax Group, with operating units worldwide. Further information can be found at www.wmfts.com

SOURCE Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions