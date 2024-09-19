Watsons-Marlow unveils Qdos™ H-FLO and WMArchitectTM :Innovating fluid solutions for the chemical and biopharmaceutical industries respectively

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS), a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pump and associated fluid path technologies for process industries and life sciences, has announced the launch of Qdos™ H-FLO chemical metering and dosing pump for higher flow rates and WMArchitectTM single-use solutions to offer a wide range of biopharmaceutical fluid management innovations from a single, secure supplier.

WMArchitectTM innovating fluid solutions for biopharmaceutical and Qdos™ for chemical industries.

Jacky Chan, Divisional Director Asia–Pacific of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions, commented, "The two newly launched products are a testament to our commitment in prioritising our customers' needs through constant innovation. With our 13 sales offices in APAC, we position ourselves close to our APAC customers by providing innovative, simple to use and cost-effective solutions. Helping our customers to achieve net zero target for sustainability is one of our central tenets. The high accuracy and repeatability of our pumps helps customers to achieve cost savings in chemical usage that assists them to move towards net zero targets. By making the chemical dosing simpler and efficient for operations, maintenance and EHS teams, Qdos H-FLO offers several onboard communication options for SCADA and PLC integration to achieve process optimisation."

Qdos™ H-FLO

The recent launch of Qdos™ H-FLO features up to 600 L/h and pressure capability up to 7 bar (102 psi), making chemical dosing simpler and cost effective and serves a wide variety of applications and industries, such as water and wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing, chemical applications in food and beverage or pulp and paper. With higher flow rates combined with a variety of pumpheads to ensure chemical compatibility with the process fluid, the Qdos H-FLO high-precision pump offers flexibility to be scalable with a customer's process.

Qdos H-FLO also cuts costs through higher precision chemical metering, with an accuracy of ±1% and repeatability of ±0.5% in dosing. Qdos H-FLO will bring benefits to applications including disinfectants, coagulants, flocculants, acids/alkalis, mining reagents and surfactants.

Qdos H-FLO is supported with an optional pressure sensing kit that provides real-time pressure monitoring, which ensures process security and improves safety. The optional pressure sensing kit comes with configurable alarms for process monitoring and is compatible with commonly used chemicals in process industries.

Benefits:

RFID Pump head detection ensures confirmation of correct pumphead

Revolution counter for pump head service maintenance

Leak detection and fluid containment prevent spills and chemical exposure upon pumphead expiry

Network integration, control and communication options include EtherNet/IP, PROFINET and PROFIBUS for easy integration with SCADA / PLC

One common pump drive with several pump head options for changing process conditions and chemistries

WMArchitectTM

To streamline the process, safeguard products, and reduce regulatory burden for biopharmaceutical companies, the new range of WMArchitect single-use solutions is designed to offer both standard, ready-to-use single-use assemblies as well as customised designs with an open architecture approach. WMArchitect is a new end-to-end, single-use fluid path management solution consisting of customised designs - single-use assemblies, single-use fluid transfer assemblies, fill/finish single-use assemblies, and validation testing.

All WMArchitect single-use solutions are manufactured, pre-assembled and packaged at WMFTS' global network of state-of-the-art Class 7 cleanrooms. The WMFTS global supply network provides uninterrupted supply security and robust lead times. To ensure easy deployment and meet the requirements set by current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) guidelines, lot traceability of each component can be made available as part of our detailed documentation.

Jacky Chan further elaborated. "WMArchitect is ideal for high purity biopharmaceutical process development, clinical trials and small to large scale production batches. As the most critical component for maximising performance is where the tubing meets the pump, our assembly solutions are designed synergistically with our best-in-class Watson-Marlow peristaltic pump technologies and filling solutions to ensure reliable, repeatable performance for your most sensitive processes."

Benefits:

Designed to reduce a biopharmaceutical company's validation burden

Support of internal validation protocols

Flexible integration with an open architecture approach

Use in conjunction with Watson-Marlow peristaltic pumps or Flexicon filling systems for an end-to-end fluid management solution

Supply security with WMFTS' global manufacturing and supply network

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is a world leader in manufacturing peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for the life sciences and process industries. The company offers a wide range of peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialised filling systems and products for single-use applications. There are six pumps in the Qdos range from WMFTS—20, 30, 60, 120, CWT and H-FLO—to fulfil all your chemical metering and dosing requirements.

WMFTS is part of Spirax Group, with operations in 42 countries.

Further information can be found at www.wmfts.com.

