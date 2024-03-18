Wavenet Powers Telcos at the Intersection of AI & Digital Transformation at MWC 2024

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the most anticipated and largest technology conferences, held its 2024 expo at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to 29. Under the theme "Future First," this year's expo saw a footfall of over 101k attendees, with over 2,700 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners from around the world.

Wavenet, amongst industry veteran brands, unveiled groundbreaking innovation at the Fira Gran Via. The annual expo serves as a stage for the latest innovation from mobile vendors, IT companies, networking and telecom providers, and a space for forging partnerships, among other activities.

Wavenet's Chief Executive Officer, Suren Pinto, stated, "Wavenet sits at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, helping enterprises optimise, monetise, and secure the digital business of the future. As a globally trusted ISV with a proven suite of solutions, we have powered some of the largest telecommunication companies worldwide for over two decades. Our next frontier focuses on empowering telecoms in their transition from digital to intelligent telco in the era of zero-touch experiences, generative AI, and immersive technology, giving them the edge to influence market dynamics and ignite exponential growth through leading-edge Customer Experiences (CX)."

Wavenet showcased its Immersive Marketplace, Hypermart, a state-of-the-art dynamic digital ecosystem for digital asset monetisation. The company also presented its next-gen Dev Studio, a low-code/no-code development portal engineered to streamline the process of building, integrating, and deploying services with just a few clicks. Furthermore, they introduced leading-edge AI-driven customer service solutions, amplified to enhance telecoms' call centres and automation capabilities with generative AI solutions, ranging from copilot to autopilot technology. Designed to extract business intelligence, Wavenet's AI solutions are tailored to propel and address the unique needs of telecoms, BFSI, healthcare, and beyond.

About Wavenet:

Headquartered in Singapore, Wavenet is a global ISV enabling telecommunications and digital enterprises and powering the HealthTech industry with leading-edge technology solutions to influence billions of users globally. With strategically placed offices in Colombia, Africa, Australia, Malaysia, Romania, and Sri Lanka, Wavenet has extended its services across 30 countries on 4 continents for over 20 years. The company's commitment lies in driving innovation across diverse sectors, covering telecoms, digital enterprise ecosystem, and digital HealthTech space achieved through the integration of AI, Big Data, IoMT, AR, and more. Connect with Wavenet here: www.globalwavenet.com

