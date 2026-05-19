Wav.Tech Launches WAV Mobile to Help Consumers and Dealers Address Rising Counterfeit Watch Risks

HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wav.Tech, an AI-powered watch authenticity verification platform, introduced WAV Mobile at a product launch event on May 14, expanding access to authentication tools for consumers, collectors, dealers, and watch-related businesses as counterfeit luxury watches become increasingly difficult to detect.

The launch comes as higher-quality replicas create growing risk across both consumer and trade channels. Counterfeit watches are no longer limited to obvious fakes sold in informal markets. More sophisticated replicas are increasingly appearing in resale transactions and even entering the broader grey market, raising the stakes for buyers, sellers, and businesses handling valuable timepieces. Against that backdrop, Wav.Tech is positioning WAV Mobile as a practical tool to help users verify watches more efficiently and make purchase and trade decisions with greater confidence.

Felix Kelson Lam, founder and CEO of Wav.Tech, shared: "Counterfeit watches have reached a level where appearance alone is no longer enough, even for experienced market participants. My mission is to fight the replica industry with the benefit of real watch expertise and technology, and to help protect people when they are buying a valuable product. Trust is fundamental in this market, and that trust has to be supported by better verification tools."

WAV Mobile is designed to extend Wav.Tech's authentication capabilities into a more accessible format for a wider range of users. The product is intended to support consumers researching a watch before purchase, collectors seeking an added layer of reassurance, dealers reviewing inventory, and watch-related businesses that need a more consistent way to assess authenticity risk. The broader aim is to reduce uncertainty in transactions where product value, buyer confidence, and reputational risk are all closely linked. WAV Mobile is now available through the Company's website, with access priced at HK$700 and authentication results available at HK$190 per verification.

At the center of the offering is Wav.Tech's combination of AI-assisted analysis and patented technology built to distinguish replica and genuine watches. The Company's verification approach compares detailed datasets captured through industrial-grade microscopes and precision measurement devices. This enables it to identify small differences that may not be visible through standard inspection alone. Additionally, Wav.Tech's reference database includes over 30,000 watch models which gives the platform broad coverage across luxury brands and styles.

This technology positioning is closely tied to Lam's background, a technology founder and watch industry entrepreneur with direct market experience. Lam co-founded the watch brand Phantoms, founded Watchgod.com, an international commission-free watch trading platform, and is the patent inventor behind Wav.Tech's authentication technology. This mix of product, marketplace, and verification experience is central to how the Company is framing the launch, with WAV Mobile positioned as a response to a market problem that spans both enthusiasts and commercial operators.

Wav.Tech is also placing emphasis on the practical business case for authentication. For dealers and other watch-related businesses, stronger verification can help reduce exposure to counterfeit inventory, protect customer relationships, and support a more credible transaction environment. For consumers, the value proposition means more confidence when buying, collecting, or trading high-value watches in a market where visual similarity no longer guarantees authenticity.

As counterfeit quality continues to improve, the launch of WAV Mobile paves the way for authentication to become more scalable, more data-driven, and easier to access across the watch ecosystem.

About W.A.V.

W.A.V. Watch Authenticity Verification is an independent organization dedicated solely to verifying the authenticity of brand watches using cutting-edge artificial intelligence. We achieve this by comparing detailed datasets captured through industrial-grade microscopes and precision measurement devices, allowing us to detect even the slightest differences that distinguish genuine watches from replicas. Our extensive database includes over 30,000 watch models, ensuring comprehensive coverage for a wide range of brands and styles.

SOURCE Wav.Tech