Waytous Pushing Forward Industrial Application in Thailand, Will Deliver First Batch of Unmanned Mining Trucks around January 2024

PAK PHRIAO, Thailand, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading intelligent mining technology and service provider Waytous has signed cooperation agreements with Thailand Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), Huawei, and Zhengzhou Yutong Mining Equipment Co. Ltd. lately in Pak Phriao, Thailand, to jointly develop the world's first unmanned full-chain solution for full-scope cement mines. Waytous will deliver the first 15 reengineered pure electric unmanned mining trucks around January 2024.

"We've carried out two phases of unmanned mining research for this project and found the most comprehensive, efficient, and effective unmanned solution for cement mines in Salaburi," said Chen Long, CEO of Waytous and researcher of Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Advancing sustainable development of global mining industry

The project in SCG's Salaburi mining area will build a green, smart, and efficient mine through comprehensive application of cutting-edge technologies including 5G, AI, cloud computing, new energy power batteries, and more.

Over the course of one year, Waytous collaborated in-depth with partners to complete a series of preparations, including a project feasibility study, technical standards alignment, cooperation model confirmation, overseas implementation detail arrangement, as well as tackling the problems of program integration, trade facilitation, and more, to ensure the successful landing and execution of the first 5G+ autonomous driving intelligent green mining project in Thailand.

Regarding the application of autonomous driving technology in mines, Waytous has successfully applied unmanned operation on full-scope cement mines for multiple projects in China including the Jinyu project in Jidong, Huarun project in Baise, and Huachang project in Changjiang. "YUGONG" intelligent mining operating system independently developed by Waytous can adapt to all vehicle models, multiple mine types, and full application scenarios, providing technical services for mining projects to achieve unmanned driving, intelligent scheduling, as well as collaborative operation of new energy mining trucks.

The SCG project is the first successful launch of intelligent mining solutions overseas for Waytous, and even for China. It is also a pioneering model for promoting a green economic and social development in China, Thailand, and the ASEAN region.

Looking ahead, Waytous aims to further promote development of green and intelligent mines in Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, and more.

