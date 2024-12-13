WeBank Recognized on CNBC Best Banks Asia-Pacific 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its resilience, adaptability, trustworthiness and reliability, WeBank is selected to the CNBC 2024 list of the Best Banks Asia-Pacific in China.

In the first edition of the list, CNBC partnered with market research firm Statista to survey over 22,000 consumers in 14 major economies of the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to customer feedback, the evaluation is based on five specific criteria: trust, terms & conditions, customer service, digital services and quality of financial advice.

WeBank is recognized for its "resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to excellence have not gone unnoticed. The current financial situation has undoubtedly presented numerous obstacles, demanding banks to demonstrate agility and foresight in their operations. Despite these challenges, WeBank has emerged as a name which evokes trustworthiness and reliability, embodying the qualities that define the best institutions in Asia-Pacific," as jointly commented by CNBC and Statista.

As the first digital bank in China, WeBank has always been committed to servicing serving the public and MSMEs. WeBank offers differentiated digital financial services and continuously explore new models to promote financial inclusion and support the real economy. With inclusive finance as its mission, WeBank had served over 400 million individuals and over 5 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Over the years, WeBank has significantly improved customer experience, efficiency and business development capability to serve more people while lowering the cost and risk in the process. WeBank will continue to leverage innovative fintech capabilities to improve its digital financial products, to better serve the public and MSMEs, and to improve the coverage, availability, and satisfaction of financial services.

About WeBank

Launched in 2014, WeBank Co., Ltd. ("WeBank") is the first digital bank in China. WeBank provides convenient financial services to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and the public, and continuously improves the quality of services in response to customers' specific needs. WeBank now ranks 255 in the Top 1000 World Banks by The Banker.

WeBank focuses on innovation and technology. WeBank has maintained its proportion of technical personnel above 50% since its establishment, while its research and development expenses of accounted for around 10% of its revenue. WeBank is now at the top of the industry in core technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing and big data.

