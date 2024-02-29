Webinar: AT&S introduces the future of computing

SHANGHAI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2024, global microelectronics champion AT&S is hosting a unique webinar for journalists and the general public that will provide insights into the future of computing at a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital technology. Under the title "SiP system-in-package for miniaturization, standardization, and high performance", AT&S Business Development Manager Carrey Hong will explain cutting-edge breakthroughs in microchip packaging and analyze current market trends. Online registration for the event is open now.

New developments like artificial intelligence or high-speed communication networks promise to revolutionize the way we live and work in the digital sphere, but the development of the powerful and efficient microchips that are needed to facilitate future breakthroughs is approaching fundamental limits. If we can no longer improve our microchips' performance and energy efficiency through the miniaturization of transistors, we will have to find alternative ways to improve. One of the most promising concepts is combining multiple highly specialized microchips into a highly interconnected and efficient package that can serve as a powerful and efficient computing unit.

AT&S is one of the companies that lead the global development of the incredibly densely connected and highly miniaturized IC-substrates that enable the packaging of multiple chips with varying requirements into computational powerhouses that will deliver enough performance to sustain the digital revolution. In the webinar "SiP system-in-package for miniaturization, standardization, and high performance", AT&S Business Development Manager Carrey Hong will explain in detail how to utilize AT&S advance substrate technology to realize the Miniaturization and Standardization SIP module, and why it will be one of future trend.

AT&S cordially invites decision makers and technology enthusiasts who are interested in digital technology, semiconductor markets or artificial intelligence to join the webinar on March 20, 2024. The event will be broadcast live at 9:00 China Standard Time and a recording will be made available online for on-demand watching later. For those that want to watch the livestream, online registration at https://eventmaker.at/ats/sip-webinar/press.html is required. After the presentation, the live audience will get the chance to ask questions.

