SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ('Webull Australia'), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular trading platform, has been recognised as Highly Commended across three separate categories in the Finder Share Trading Platform Awards 2024.

Finder's panel of experts analysed over 4000 data points to highly commend Webull Australia in the following categories:

Webull Australia Highly Commended in Finder's Share Trading Platform Awards 2024

Best Overall Share Trading Platform

US Stocks Trading Platform

ETF Investing Platform

Webull Australia was Highly Commended for Best Overall platform due to its low fees and advanced research and trading tools. Along with CHESS-sponsored ASX stocks, it offers access to over 15,000 global stocks, ETFs, alongside options , fractional shares, 24/5 access to US markets, $0 brokerage on US and Australian ETFs. It is also a registered trading participant on the ASX.

Webull Australia was Highly Commended as a US Stocks Trading Platform because of its competitive fee structure on US stocks, options and ETFs. Webull offers low commission on US stock trades, including 20 commission-free trades on US stocks after users open their account, followed by a fee structure of A$4.90 or 0.03%, whichever is greater. Webull has also features several market-leading US market initiatives, including $0 brokerage on all US ETFs, and 24/5 access to the world's most dynamic markets.

Webull Australia was Highly Commended as an ETF Investing Platform due to its $0 brokerage on more 300+ local and 3,000+ US ETFs. Unlike introductory offers, Webull's decision to waive fees for ongoing ETF transactions has no conditions and is built into its 24-hour trading offering, which gives traders access to US ETFs during Australian market hours.

Rob Talevski, CEO, Webull Securities Australia, said "Delivering Australian clients with competitive pricing, advanced research capabilities, and broad market access has been at the core of Webull Australia's mission since day one. Being recognised for these attributes in Finder's Share Trading Platform Awards 2024 is a testament to our team's dedication to creating a platform that hits this mark.

"Since starting the business over two years ago, we have managed to create a platform that is ultra-competitive in Australia's online broking space. As we continue to establish ourselves as a leading broker in Australia, we will continue to grow and improve our offering in line with the needs of our local clients."

Finder's head of consumer research, Graham Cooke, commented on Webull's recognition in the awards, saying "Webull's performance shows it's a serious player among Australian investing platforms".

"Of the 40 platforms we analysed as part of the Finder Awards program, Webull has one of the most beginner-friendly fee structures and boasts a range of supported markets, research tools, order types and trading options.

"ETF's are increasingly popular among Aussie investors, and Webull's ETF offering helps make it even easier for investors looking for a low-cost way to diversify their portfolio across the Australian and US stock markets."

For media enquiries, please contact:

Cognito for Webull

[email protected]

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. All client funds are securely held in client money trust accounts at an approved Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI), and all Australian shares are CHESS-sponsored.

About Webull



Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. With over 40 million downloads globally, the company is operational in 15 regions and provides retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

