Webull Australia Moves to $0 Commission for International Trades.

Webull Australia has removed commission on US, Hong Kong, and China A-Share trading.

The move follows Webull's existing $0 commission on US and Australian ETFs, completing its transition to zero-commission trading across key asset classes.

Webull Australia is now the only major Australian platform offering $0 commission across US, Hong Kong, and China A-Share markets from a single app – and one of the lowest-cost platforms in Australia.

Webull Australia has won the WeMoney 2026 Award for Best Low-Cost Broker.

SYDNEY, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, today announced the removal of trading commission fees on US, Hong Kong, and China A-Share trades.

The change positions Webull as one of Australia's lowest-brokerage-cost platforms for international share trading.

"We've set a new benchmark for trading fees in Australia," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Australia. "This is a fundamental change to how we price trades on the platform, made possible by the scale and global infrastructure of our Nasdaq-listed parent company."

Commission-free trading has become prevalent in markets where tech-first brokers dominate market share. In Australia, that shift has been slower, as cash constraints among neo-brokers and legacy earnings models, tied to traditional brokers, have led to platform dependencies on higher fees.

Webull's business model relies on scale and geographical expansion rather than high fees, and this is why it has been able to extend $0 pricing across the US, Hong Kong, and China A-Share markets simultaneously – all accessible from a single platform.

"The client journey used to be about picking a market they want to trade, then finding the platform that supports it. Now investors don't have to make that trade-off," Talevski added. "ASX and US ETFs, US equities, Hong Kong-listed stocks, China A-Shares – they're all on the Webull platform, and they're all now zero commission. We're bringing the US trading culture of 'zero commission trading' to Australia. And we're the first ones to do it so extensively."

Webull's international brokerage schedule changes are as follows:

US Share Trading: previously 0.025% × trade value (minimum $1.00), all trading hours — now $0.

previously 0.025% × trade value (minimum $1.00), all trading hours — now $0. Hong Kong Share Trading: previously $0.0003 × trade value (minimum $15) — now $0.

previously $0.0003 × trade value (minimum $15) — now $0. China A-Shares: previously $0.0003 × trade value (minimum $15) — now $0.

US and Australian ETFs, which Webull had already reduced to zero brokerage, will remain priced as such.

Webull's platform provides access to CHESS-sponsored Australian equities and ETFs, US ETFs and equities, Hong Kong equities, China A-Shares, advanced US options, and cryptocurrencies. US markets are accessible 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Webull Australia is the WeMoney 2026 Award Winner for Best Low-Cost Broker.

Webull Australia is available via the Webull app. Users can open an account at www.webull.com.au.

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About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia (Cboe), and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull strives to ensure the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at webull.com.au.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at webullcorp.com.

Media Enquiries

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SOURCE Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd