Webull Australia removes brokerage fees from its range of 300+ local and 3,000+ US ETFs

Webull's 24-hour trading gives traders access to US ETFs during Australian market hours

Offers mobile-first ETF research and screeners to navigate market

SYDNEY, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ('Webull Australia'), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular trading platform, today announces the removal of all brokerage fees on ASX and US ETF trades for Australian investors. Unlike introductory offers, Webull's decision to waive fees for ongoing ETF transactions has no conditions and will be built into its local offering alongside Australian, US and Hong Kong single stocks, which are free to trade for the first 30 days and can then be traded at the greater of A$4.90 or 0.03%.

Webull Becomes the latest CHESS-sponsored Broker to Offer Zero Commission on ASX and US ETF Trades

ETF growth on the rise

This initiative comes at a time when the ETF market in Australia is undergoing rapid expansion, surpassing $200 billion in assets under management, growing by $20 billion year to date in 2024. While approximately half of the 2024 inflows to date have been directed to ASX-listed international equity ETFs, Webull Australia's offering of US ETFs is exciting local traders.

"The rapid expansion of the ASX-listed ETF market is encouraging; furthermore, the diversity of US-listed ETFs has local investors equally excited," notes Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia. "Beyond US index ETFs, traders can now access long and short US sector ETFs as well as long and short single-stock ETFs, offering the ability to leverage their exposure to stocks like Tesla, Nike, and Pfizer, using both long/bullish trades, or short/bearish trades.

Changing investor behaviours

While traditional stockbroking clients continue to take advantage of Webull's platform to manage their portfolios, many younger investors see ETFs as a way to more easily express and manage their thematic views, without having to stay on top of a large portfolio of individual companies.

"Not every trader or investor is built the same. Webull not only offers the best experience for those who want to learn, research and manage their global market exposure, but we also want traders to be able to mix their exposure to global themes—like ESG, AI, technology and precious metals—using ETFs, while using that base of ETF holdings as collateral to trade local and international individual stocks. Emerging investors, seeking the best neo-broking experience, love this concept, and we can offer them the best technology with no platform fees," adds Talevski.

Access US markets, within Australian trading hours

Following Webull's recent announcement of 24-hour trading, Australian traders can now access 197 of the most popular US stocks and ETFs between 10am and 5:58pm, which is set to be expanded to 900 US securities later this year. US ETF trades completed during Australia's daytime trading hours will also be fee-free, which breaks down the barriers that previously made trading US stocks and ETFs accessible only to those who were willing to watch US markets between 11:30pm and 6am, AEST.

To find out more, visit https://www.webull.com.au/etfs

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. All client funds are securely held in client money trust accounts at an approved Authorized Deposit-taking Institution (ADI), and all Australian shares are CHESS-sponsored.

About Webull Group

Webull Group is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure, licenced as a broker-dealer in 13 major markets with operations in 15 regions. As the second-largest broker in the United States, Webull has experienced over 40 million app downloads and has 20 million registered users, globally. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Thailand and Malaysia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

