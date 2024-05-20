Webull Corporation Announces 24-hour Trading for US Stocks Across Key Markets in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation, owner of the popular trading platform, has announced the launch of 24-hour trading for US equities and ETFs, powered by Blue Ocean, for key markets across the Asia Pacific including Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and Singapore.

The launch of the 24-hour US stock trading will support popular individual securities and ETFs such as Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and SPY ETFs.

Previously, local investors in APAC could only trade US stocks and ETFs across regular and extended trading hours via Webull's platform. However, with Webull's new 24-hour trading feature, trading of US stocks and ETFs will be available both during and outside of regular and extended US trading hours. Trading after hours will be within a brand-new trading session – US overnight trading.

In Asia Pacific regions, time zone differences have traditionally presented a hurdle for investors looking to participate in the dynamic US market. The introduction of 24-hour trading empowers these investors by enabling them to conveniently invest and stay informed on market developments, even outside of traditional US trading hours. This opens doors for investors to diversify their portfolios and access high-growth opportunities in sectors and companies distinct from those offered on their local exchanges.

Anthony Denier, Group President, Webull Corporation, said, "We're seeing a strong and growing community of international investors, particularly from the APAC region, actively participating in the US market. However, factors like time zone differences and navigating unfamiliar regulations can create challenges. The 24-hour trading feature is part of our ongoing effort to bridge those gaps with a growing suite of tools and educational resources tailored for international investors. Our goal is to empower all investors to navigate the US market with confidence."

The new feature manages the risk of price movements outside of normal US market hours, allowing traders to enjoy price certainty and guaranteed next-day settlement of their trades, regardless of when orders are executed.

With the launch of 24-hour US trading feature in key Asia Pacific markets, Webull continues to prioritise innovation to provide its users with the best-in-class investing and trading experience.

Region Trading Hours Pre-market

Regular After hours

Overnight Webull

Hong

Kong 4:00PM – 9:30PM

(HKT/SGT) 9:30PM – 4:00AM

(HKT/SGT) 4:00AM – 8:00AM

(HKT/SGT) 8:00AM – 4:00PM

(HKT/SGT) Webull

Singapore Webull

Japan 5:00PM – 10:30PM

(JST) 10:30PM – 5:00AM

(JST) 5:00AM – 9:00AM

(JST) 9:00AM – 5:00PM

(JST) Webull

Australia 6:00PM – 11:30PM

(AEST) 11:30PM – 6:00AM

(AEST) 6:00AM – 10:00AM

(AEST) 10:00AM – 6:00PM

(AEST)

















To learn more about Webull's 24-hour US equities trading product, more information is available on the website: https://www.webull.com/

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, Australia and Canada. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

