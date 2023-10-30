Webull Corporation Welcomes Indonesian Investors

Webull, the stock trading application with more than 40 million downloads, has arrived in Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, has now entered the Indonesian market. With over seven years of global market experience, Webull is offering a fresh approach to stock investment.

Given the rapid growth of Indonesian investors over the past three years, Webull believes there is strong demand among Indonesian investors for an application that provides advanced trading technology. Webull Indonesia intends to deliver its customers comprehensive and sophisticated analytical features, along with a user-friendly interface, affordable transaction costs, and advanced functionalities to help users maximize their potential in stock trading potential.

Bernard Teo, Head of Asia-Pacific for Webull, stated, "Our entry into the Indonesian market follows the successful launches of the Webull application in the last two years in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Japan. Despite the differing needs and preferences in each country, we are confident in the significant potential of Indonesia. We will continue to enhance our product offerings to meet the increasingly sophisticated and comprehensive investment application needs of Indonesian investors."

Archie Anugrah, CEO of Webull Indonesia, added, "We are excited to introduce the Webull Indonesia application to Indonesian investors and build on the successes of Webull's other global entities. Our Webull application is designed to address the needs of investors who require more comprehensive and in-depth analytical features without compromising on the ease of transactions. We are also committed to ensuring the security and convenience of investors, as the Webull application, under PT Webull Sekuritas Indonesia is registered and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK). Webull's Indonesian retail investors will now have the opportunity to experience a truly new way of investing."

