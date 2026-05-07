Webull HK Announces "True Zero Fees" as Standard Pricing, Becoming Hong Kong's First True $0 Commission & $0 Platform Fees Broker

Trading Fee Questionnaire – Redeem Coffee Voucher & Coffee Mug for Free

Plus "Smart Strike Carnival" at Causeway Bay Lee Theatre Plaza – Play Games, Check In, Win Prizes

Raising Market Awareness of "True Zero Fees" Trading Model

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull HK today announced that, effective immediately, $0 commission and $0 platform fee for US and Hong Kong stock trading have been set as standard pricing – further reinforcing its positioning as a platform that provides professional trading services at the lowest transaction costs in the Hong Kong market. This move marks Webull HK's upgrade of its "True Zero Fees" strategy from a promotional offer to a long‑term commitment, offering local investors a more transparent and cost‑efficient trading environment.

As Hong Kong investors increasingly focus on the impact of trading costs on overall investment returns, attention has extended beyond commissions to include platform fees, custody fees, and other hidden charges that affect capital efficiency. While some platforms advertise "commission‑free" trading, the actual fees charged by brokers may not be zero. Webull HK aims to provide a clear, simple, and transparent fee structure, enabling investors to focus on total transaction costs and evaluate the real expenses of each trade from a holistic perspective.

Mr. Wang Haichen, CEO of Webull HK, said: "True zero fees (zero commission, zero platform fee) is not just a marketing strategy – it is an irreversible industry trend for brokerages. This has already been proven in the US market, and the Hong Kong market is now beginning to see the same evolution. Since last year, Webull has taken the lead in Hong Kong by introducing the zero‑fee model for US and Hong Kong stocks, and has subsequently rolled out the zero‑fee model in multiple markets including Singapore, Australia, the UK, and Canada – driving this structural shift.

Zero fees remove the last major friction point in transaction costs. We believe that as trading costs approach zero, it will create more favorable conditions for the next generation of AI‑driven, self‑executing investment models, accelerating the adoption of Agentic Trading and acting as a key catalyst for the future investment ecosystem."

Trading Fee Questionnaire – An Interactive Way to Raise Market Awareness of Transaction Costs

To further enhance market understanding of transaction cost concepts, Webull HK launched a Trading Fee Questionnaire starting April 29, 2026. Participants can answer simple questions to quickly estimate various costs typically involved in daily trading, and compare the difference between "nominal commission‑free" and "truly zero fees."

During the promotional period, participants who complete the questionnaire and share their results on social media will receive a coffee voucher and a coffee mug. This initiative aims to make the relatively abstract concept of transaction costs more tangible through an interactive format that resonates with investors' daily experience, helping them build a more comprehensive cost awareness and make more prudent and efficient investment decisions.

Smart Strike Carnival in Causeway Bay – Be a Smart Investor

In addition to the online campaign, Webull HK will host the "Webull Smart Strike Carnival" from May 9 to 17, 2026 at the Lee Theatre Plaza outdoor square in Causeway Bay. Through offline interactive activities, the carnival aims to deepen public understanding of trading fees and the "True Zero Fees" concept. Participants simply scan the QR code at the registration area and complete a short questionnaire to receive a game card, which grants access to three interactive games themed around investment costs:

"Smash Hidden Fees" – Punch away unnecessary investment expenses. "Piece Together Zero Fees" – Race against the clock to assemble a giant "Zero Fees" puzzle and learn about Webull HK's zero‑fee advantage. "Smart Gold Catch" – Grab golden balls within a time limit to experience the smart investment philosophy.

Participants can accumulate points from the games and redeem various prizes on the spot, including coffee vouchers, coffee mugs, phone straps, tote bags, and more. On‑site redemption is also available for the coffee vouchers and coffee mugs earned through the Trading Fee Questionnaire. The venue will feature several themed photo spots for participants to take pictures with family and friends.

Webull Smart Strike Carnival

Date May 9 – 17, 2026 Time 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Venue Lee Theatre Plaza Outdoor Square, Causeway Bay Event Details Scan the QR code at the registration area, complete a simple questionnaire, and

take on three investment‑themed interactive games to accumulate points and

redeem prizes on the spot.

Looking ahead, Webull HK will continue to expand its range of investment products, optimize features and functionality, and enhance service quality – further improving the overall trading experience for local investors. Through diversified marketing and interactive initiatives, Webull HK aims to deepen market awareness of the advantages of the "True Zero Fees" trading model. As investors place increasing importance on actual transaction costs and capital efficiency for every trade, Webull HK expects to further solidify its brand positioning in the Hong Kong market and continue to enhance its status as a preferred platform for investors.

*This content is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, opinion, or guarantee of any investment product, nor does it represent any investment recommendation. Investment involves risks.

About Webull HK

Webull Securities Limited ("Webull HK") is a licensed corporation with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, holding SFC Type 1 ("Dealing in Securities"), Type 2 ("Dealing in Futures Contracts"), and Type 4 ("Advising on Securities") licenses, with CE No. BNG700. Since its establishment in 2019, Webull HK has always put investors first, leveraging the technological expertise and proven success of its parent company, Webull Corporation (Nasdaq: BULL), as a leading broker in the US market, while adopting a localized business strategy in Hong Kong. With a highly competitive fee structure and a reliable, secure platform, Webull HK offers trading in a diverse range of assets including US stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and options, equipped with institutional‑grade professional charting tools and real‑time market data – empowering Hong Kong investors to navigate dynamic global financial markets with confidence. For more information about Webull HK, please visit https://www.webull.hk/.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

SOURCE Webull HK