Webull Hong Kong bolsters product offering suite with 24-hour US Stock Trading and Smart Portfolio Launch

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities Limited ("Webull") today announced the launch of two new offerings for Hong Kong users: 24-hour US stock trading service, and its advisory service "Smart Portfolio". As the business continues to broaden the scope and sophistication of its offering, Webull aims to provide users with a one-stop-shop investing experience.

Webull's 24-hour, zero-commission US stock trading, powered by Blue Ocean, will support 70 US stocks and ETFs in the first phase of its launch, including a variety of popular stocks from the NYSE and NASDAQ. Traditionally, trading hours of US stocks were limited to standard US market hours, meaning that time zones deter Hong Kong investors from fully immersing themselves in the markets. Now, with trading times lining up with the Hong Kong business day, Hong Kong-based investors can easily participate, and even take advantage of emerging out-of-hours trading events in the US, i.e., breaking news, global economic events, or market developments.

Webull's overnight trading will run from US Eastern Standard Time 20:00 to 04:00 on the next day, or 09:00 to 17:00 Hong Kong time.

In addition to the 24-hour US stock trading offering, Webull is also launching its Smart Portfolio service in Hong Kong, which offers a selection of ETF portfolios constructed using the Modern Portfolio Theory framework with the goal of maximizing expected return for an acceptable level of risk. Participating clients will receive monthly rebalance notifications, allowing traders to opt in or out of a rebalanced portfolio. Designed for beginners or busy traders who do not have the time to closely monitor the markets, clients can easily start their portfolio for an initial value of US$1,000.

Mills So, CEO Hong Kong of Webull Securities Limited said, "Our cohort of Hong Kong users are sophisticated but often time-poor. The 24-hour US stock trading and Smart Portfolio offerings both help to simplify and streamline the trading experience, making it easier than ever to participate in a range of trading strategies, depending on their needs. It's critical that our clients can engage with the markets as much or as little as they desire, and our ever-growing product suite continues to support this need. We want our users to be able to trade anytime, anywhere without a sense of missing out."

In addition to the recently bolstered product suite, and the launch of the Futures and Future options in December, Webull currently offers diversified investment products including US and Hong Kong stocks, China A shares US options and mutual fund products. Webull also offers a USD cash management product that has earned up to 5.37% return*.

Bernard Teo, Head of Asia-Pacific for Webull commented, "The world of retail investing is constantly changing so we are ever more committed to innovation, in order for our users to enjoy the best-in-class investing and trading experience."

* Data from CSOP USD Money Market ETF return from 1 December 2022 to 30 November, 2023

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Africa, Australia and Canada. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

