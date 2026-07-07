Webull Malaysia Launches OpenAPI, Allowing Investors to Trade US Stocks and ETFs via Plain Language AI

Webull Malaysia's OpenAPI lets local retail investors use plain-language AI commands to query real-time market data, check account positions, and place, modify and cancel orders across US stocks and ETFs

API-driven trading tools, previously reserved for developers and quantitative traders, are now available to everyday Malaysian investors

This is part of Webull Corporation's global push to make AI-driven investing more accessible, which includes the global rollout of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ('Webull Malaysia'), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, today announced the launch of its OpenAPI in Malaysia, enabling local retail investors to connect AI agents and tools directly to Webull's trading infrastructure.

The launch bridges the gap between Malaysian retail investors and the hedge-fund-level tools that have, until now, been available mainly to advanced developers and quantitative traders. As a result of this launch, Webull users will gain access to its high-quality, real-time market data and execution services via API, allowing for AI-informed investment through their AI model of choice.

Kenneth Chan, CEO of Webull Malaysia, said: "The ability to trade with support from AI shouldn't be reserved for those who can write code. By breaking that barrier, Webull is giving everyday investors access to tools that were once beyond reach for an everyday retail investor. We're committed to making sure our Malaysia-based clients are part of this global shift."

The Webull OpenAPI currently supports US stocks and ETFs, and consists of two core components:

Trading API: place, modify and cancel orders, and view account balances and positions

place, modify and cancel orders, and view account balances and positions Market Data API: query real-time market data

The Malaysia launch follows the recent rollout of Webull's MCP server to various international markets, which connects third-party AI agent platforms securely to Webull's trade execution infrastructure, positioning Webull as a preferred execution and custody layer in the emerging AI agent ecosystem.

Eligible Malaysian clients can learn more about the Webull Open API at https://www.webull.com.my/open-api

About Webull Corp

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure and AI technologies. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail and institutional investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.