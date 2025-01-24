Webull Malaysia Launches US Options Trading for Retail Investors with 50% off on US stock trading commission fees

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ("Webull Malaysia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of US stock and index options trading for retail investors, which officially went live on December 23, 2024. This new feature provides retail investors that have a higher risk appetite with additional alternatives to diversify their portfolios and investment strategies in the US market.

With the introduction of US stock and index options to Webull Malaysia's suite of products and tools, local retail investors can now explore a range of investment strategies, including hedging and leveraging. Investors will also be able to access real-time options price data such as OPRA and CSMI market data, empowering investors with additional information to make informed investment decisions and to capture market opportunities as they unfold. Furthermore, investors will be able tap on smart trading tools available on the Webull platform, including a customizable Options chain, real-time market charts and research tools to analyse their preferred US equities.

Webull's tools empower investors to navigate the dynamic trends of US markets effectively while allowing investors to develop robust risk management strategies to manage their portfolio exposure and performance. The Webull platform also enables investors to execute various order types, including market orders, limit orders, stop orders, when trading US options. To celebrate the launch of US options trading and to thank our customers, Webull Malaysia is currently offering a 50% discount on US stock trading commission fees throughout January, which means US stock commission fees are available at only 0.025%, offering the most competitive commission fees across Malaysia. In addition, new users who open an account and trade with Webull can enjoy a 90-day commission-free period.

Webull's US options feature adopts a flat fee system of USD0.55 per contract, offering greater transparency and a more competitive pricing model compared to other brokerages in the market. Regardless of whether trading US stocks or US options, Webull offers zero platform fees and no hidden charges. Webull's transparent and straightforward fee structure ensures investors enjoy a stress-free trading experience, free from unexpected costs or fee traps. As a leading US brokerage with more than 40 million downloads worldwide, Webull offers the best and most competitive trading fees for US stocks and US options in the market, complemented by a comprehensive suite of products and functions.

Kenneth Chan, CEO, Webull Malaysia, said, "At Webull Malaysia, we remain committed to introducing new products and features driven by investor feedback and demand. With the launch of US options, investors will be able to diversify their portfolios and trade US equities aligned with their risk appetite. By integrating user insights with our expertise, we will continue to deliver new features and products that provide investors with a seamless and rewarding trading experience."

With this latest offering, Webull aims to strengthen its position as a market leader in Malaysia's broking industry, delivering cutting-edge products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of Malaysian investors. In addition to the new US options product, Webull Malaysia currently offers investors a suite of professional trading tools, including over 17 charting tools and more than 58 technical indicators. The platform also provides timely and professional analyst ratings on various equities, helping investors refine their investment strategies and analysis.

To learn more about Webull Malaysia's US options product, more information is available on the website: https://www.webull.com.my/us-options

