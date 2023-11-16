Webull Securities Australia honoured with the prestigious "Best Investing Solutions" award

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (Webull Australia), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the popular trading platform, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Investing Solution' award at the Adam Smith Awards Asia 2023.

This award affirms Webull's commitment to providing reliable and intelligent products to empower self-directed investors.

Out of 450 nominations, 19 companies became overall winners in their respective categories, comprising global giants such as Walmart, Nestle, and Sony.

The Adam Smith Awards Asia are unique in focusing the spotlight on corporates, showcasing those who define cutting-edge thinking and driving their industries forward. The awards are firmly established as the ultimate benchmark for true treasury talent.

Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia said, "The Adam Smith award is not just another industry awards programme, and we are thrilled to have been awarded the overall winner award for the category of 'Best Investing Solution' as they were so impressed with Webull's investment platform. The excellence we have achieved, resulting from our team's commitment to innovation, has truly set us apart."

"I would also like to thank the team at J.P. Morgan, whose collaboration and expertise enabled us to be nominated for this award in the first place - we could not be more excited with this achievement."

"We focus all our efforts on providing the best user experience to our customers. Our trading platform incorporates a customisable user interface and pre-installed strategies to give our investors a good understanding of their options when it comes to trade execution."

Mahesh Kini, Head of APAC International Banking, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking said, "The Webull team is focused on providing their clients with the technology to access information, tools, services, and opportunities to make informed investment decisions. J.P. Morgan is proud to collaborate with Webull to offer an enhanced user-experience. We have witnessed their commitment to delivering for their clients and we were delighted to submit a nomination on their behalf."

Run by Treasury Today, the ceremony is set to take place in Singapore on November 16, and will be attended by Bernard Teo, Head of Asia-Pacific, Webull Corporation and CEO, Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd, who will be accepting the award on behalf of Webull Australia.

As the business continues to grow and develop in the APAC region, Webull Australia continues to showcase its technology innovation, driven by demand for investing solutions that best support clients during their investment journeys.

To learn more about Webull's Smart Portfolio, more information is available here, or visit the website: www.webull.com.au/

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

