Webull Thailand Named Best Online Trading Platform for US Market Access by The Global Economics

BANGKOK, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Thailand) Company Limited ("Webull Thailand"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform, has been awarded the "Best Online Trading Platform for US Market Access" by The Global Economics.

This accolade underscores Webull's growing popularity and commitment to providing innovative and reliable investment solutions for local investors. In the eight months since its launch and as of January 20, 2025, Webull Thailand has attracted over 300,000 registered users. Additionally, during November and December 2024, the Webull app was the most downloaded brokerage app in Thailand on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. As the fastest growing digital brokerage in the country, Webull has quickly becoming the go-to choice for Thai investors looking to trade in US stocks.

Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO, Webull Thailand, said, "We are honored that Webull Thailand has been recognized as the Best Online Platform for US Market Access by The Global Economics. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in establishing Webull as the leading digital brokerage in Thailand. Looking ahead, we are committed to enhancing the trading experience for investors by providing them with cutting-edge technology, transparent pricing models, and strong partnerships. We are excited to continue our growth journey and will continue to develop products that will enable Thai investors to achieve their financial goals."

Key factors driving Webull's success in Thailand:

Webull Thailand's rapid growth is driven by its ability to differentiate itself from its peers through the introduction of a range of industry-first features for the market. The platform is the first digital brokerage in Thailand to offer 24-hour trading of US stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs). It is also the first in the country to offer US options trading and access to in-depth market quotes from Nasdaq for US stocks. By listening to feedback from investors and users, Webull fine-tunes its platform to meet the dynamic needs of investors, delivering a robust and comprehensive trading experience for both beginners and seasoned retail investors.

Webull's success in Thailand also stems from its strong foundations in the US, which allows the firm to tap into its existing technology infrastructure and market expertise to create an efficient, user-friendly trading platform tailored to meet the unique needs of local investors. The platform's intuitive interface empowers first-time investors with the resources needed to access global markets, while its advanced tools and market insights provide seasoned investors with a seamless, transparent, and efficient trading experience, all at low commission fees.

As part of its commitment to delivering value-added services, Webull Thailand has partnered with renowned financial institutions, including Nasdaq and Cboe. These partnerships enable the platform to offer enhanced tools and services, equipping investors with the resources needed to make informed decisions when trading US stocks.

Webull Thailand's commitment to becoming a leading digital brokerage

Looking ahead to 2025, Webull Thailand plans to continue leveraging world-class infrastructure to develop products tailored to the unique needs of Thai investors.

As interest in US stocks continues to grow, Webull is well-positioned to serve as the bridge that connects Thai investors to investment opportunities in the US and across the region.

