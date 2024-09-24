Webull's Group President visited Asia-Pacific, where its assets under management has grown by more than 100%

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group President of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform, Anthony Denier, recently concluded a visit to the Asia-Pacific, or APAC, region. This trip underscores Webull's growth in the APAC region and its ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the region. Building on Webull's success in the U.S. market, Webull entered Hong Kong SAR in 2020, followed by expansions into Singapore and Australia in 2022. In 2023, Webull entered Japan and Indonesia and most recently in 2024, Malaysia and Thailand. As of 31st July 2024, Webull has achieved a remarkable year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of 100% in its assets under management (AUM) within the APAC region.

Webull Singapore's products & services.

"We are incredibly proud of Webull's rapid expansion in the APAC region. Since we entered APAC in 2020, we have seen a steady increase in our user base, with investors leveraging Webull's trading tools to develop comprehensive and diversified investment portfolios across the U.S. and APAC markets. In the next two years, Webull aims to be a top broker-dealer in every region, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that will allow us to grow significantly while ensuring trading remains accessible and affordable for all retail investors," said Mr. Denier.

Strong American genes, deeply rooted in the global market

Launched in the U.S. in 2018, Webull has since expanded its reach to the APAC region, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, achieving over 40 million downloads globally and surpassing 20 million registered users. In 2023, Webull saw a YoY increase of 38% in customer assets, reaching a value of US$8.2 billion. For the full year of 2023, the equity notional volumes of U.S. stock trades, reflecting platform user trading activity, reached US$371 billion, and the number of options contracts traded reached 430 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Webull achieved a user retention rate of 98%. These performances are a result of the positive trading experience for users and the trust they have in Webull.

Already one of the leading digital brokerages in the U.S., Webull continues to strengthen its presence across 13 global markets. Its strong foundation in the U.S. allows Webull to serve as a key gateway for local investors in APAC to access the U.S. market. In addition, Webull is committed to providing both the tools and knowledge needed to empower investors to better navigate the investing world, making Webull a trusted brokerage amongst local investors.

Stable growth of Webull Singapore, catering to needs of local investors

Since the launch of Webull Singapore in 2022, the firm has experienced a surge in user signups, a testament to its growing popularity among investors. As the firm continues to establish its presence in Singapore, Webull has also rolled out various new features and services, such as the recent release of overnight U.S. stock trading for local investors, allowing investors to trade various US stocks and ETFs regardless of time zones.

Recognising that retail investors today are keen to build a more diversified portfolio due to greater market volatility and geopolitical tensions, in January of this year, Webull Singapore launched SGX-listed products and securities offerings on its trading platform, providing local investors with access to more than 1,000 SGX-listed stocks, REITs, DLCs, and ETFs. For investors that are more risk adverse, Webull Singapore also offers local investors access to 430 mutual funds from various fund houses, as well as wealth management tools like Moneybull, a cash management product, and Regular Savings Plan to help investors effectively manage and grow their wealth.

To remain at the forefront of the digital brokerage landscape in Singapore, Webull continues to offer investors low commission fees with no platform fees[1] for investors trading US stocks and ETFs, Hong Kong stocks and ETFs, and A-shares stocks and ETFs. For investors trading Singapore stocks and ETFs, Webull offers low commission and platform fees (0.025% x Total Trade Amount, Min SGD 0.80), with an ongoing campaign that offers 3-year commission-free[2] for Singapore stock trading. Aligned with Webull's promise to educate investors and promote financial literacy amongst retail investors, investors using the Webull platform also gain access to a number of trading tools as well as level 2 advanced US market data to help them make informed decisions.

As Webull expands its presence in Singapore, Webull remains focused on fostering innovation and enhancing user experience as it strives to be the preferred brokerage for investors looking to invest in the U.S. as well as local markets.

"Since we entered the Singapore market in 2022, we have witnessed a strong uptrend in our user base within a short two-year span. Investors in Singapore continue to seek attractive yields for their investments and Webull Singapore will strive to develop better, more innovative products and tools that will cater to the evolving needs of Singapore investors," added Jonathan Man, Chief Executive Officer of Webull Singapore.

To learn more about Webull's products and services, please visit the website: https://www.webull.com.sg/

[1]The rate of 0 is subject to change at Webull's discretion and is valid until updated

[2]Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to Webull's website at https://www.webull.com.sg/, the Webull App or the campaign's terms and conditions.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. With over 40 million downloads globally, the company is operational in 15 regions and provides retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

All investments involve risks and are not suitable for every investor. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.