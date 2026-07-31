Weichai unveils microgrid solutions for Southeast Asia's power market

HANOI, Vietnam, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2026, the Shandong Heavy Industry Global Partners Conference and Green Smart Products Exhibition was held at the Vietnam National Convention Center (VEC). As a core business segment of the group's power and energy sector, Weichai grandly released its integrated microgrid energy solutions during the conference and showcased cutting-edge technological achievements represented by solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), demonstrating the core strength and strategic ambition of Chinese enterprises in global energy transformation.

Currently, Southeast Asia is becoming a core engine for global power demand growth, and rapid regional economic development is driving explosive growth in power demand. According to the Southeast Asia Energy Outlook 2026 report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), power demand in Southeast Asia is growing at an average annual rate of 6%, nearly twice the global average. However, the dual challenges of lagging power grid infrastructure and low-carbon transition have become core bottlenecks restricting its energy development. As a core pathway to solve power supply challenges and promote low-carbon development, distributed microgrids are witnessing explosive market growth.

The integrated microgrid energy solutions released by Weichai this time precisely target pressing market needs such as the rapid expansion of computing infrastructure, the rollout of zero-carbon parks, and the intelligent upgrading of remote mining areas. By deeply integrating core equipment such as hybrid power stations, mobile photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, integrated storage-charging units, SOFC power generation systems, and generator sets (diesel, gas, and heavy fuel oil), it can provide one-stop, deployable, and closed-loop power and energy services for scenarios such as islands, industrial parks, and data centers. This launch marks Weichai's comprehensive leap in high-end business formats from selling products to offering system solutions, full-domain services, and ecosystem co-building.

In the field of new energy low-carbon power generation, Weichai has achieved a major breakthrough in solid oxide fuel cell technology. The conference held a project signing ceremony for SOFC and other projects to deepen global strategic cooperation in green intelligent equipment.

While deepening its presence in the new energy sector, Weichai adheres to a dual-engine drive of greater efficiency in traditional energy and lower carbon in new energy. In the fields of traditional diesel and gas power generation, Weichai strategically restructured French Baudouin in 2009 and newly developed M Series large-bore power generation products, building a generator set product portfolio covering a full power range from 1,250 kWe to 5,000 kWe. Among them, the world's first 5 MW high-speed diesel generator set 20M61 achieves world-class levels in core indicators such as starting capability and loading capability.

Having deepened its presence in Vietnam for forty years, Weichai has delivered 160,000 engines, ranking first in local marine and bus engine markets. Leveraging its solid foundation, Weichai will continue to apply its core powertrain technologies to help Southeast Asia and beyond improve power infrastructure with reliable, cost-effective, and green solutions, contributing to a safe, efficient, and sustainable global energy landscape.

SOURCE Weichai