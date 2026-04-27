Weihai Global Partner Business Center Undertakes Investment Promotion Activities in Xi'an

XI'AN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from weihai.dzwww.com

The Weihai Global Partner Business Center carried out investment promotion activities in Xi’an

To strengthen connections with high-quality industrial resources in Northwest China and promote industrial cooperation with key cities in the western region, the Weihai Global Partner Business Center carried out investment promotion activities in Xi'an from April 20 to 22. The initiative focused on key areas such as fund-based investment, medical and wellness services, and the commercialization of university research outcomes. The aim was to actively engage with premier enterprises and platforms, opening up new space and injecting fresh momentum into Weihai's industrial development.

During the event, the delegation visited several key enterprises and platforms. They held in-depth discussions with Shaanxi Kechuang Venture Capital Fund Management Co., Ltd. and the Shaanxi Venture Capital Association on organizing fund-based investment promotion events and jointly explored initial cooperation ideas. At Shaanxi Science and Technology Holding Group, both sides exchanged insights on regional industrial development status and distinctive strengths, and conducted extensive discussions in fields such as software R&D, new materials, and intelligent equipment, broadening potential cooperation avenues. At Xi'an PRIMAR Power Semiconductor Converter Technology Co., Ltd., the delegation presented a comprehensive overview of Weihai's industrial foundation and resource advantages, and explored entry points for collaboration in new energy and semiconductors by leveraging the company's leadership in power semiconductor device R&D and manufacturing. At Xi'an Blue Focus Medical Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., the delegation held in-depth talks with the company's leadership, learning about its development history and industrial layout, and engaged in targeted matchmaking in the medical and wellness industry, laying a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Additionally, the delegation attended the "Quancheng Alumni Lecture Hall – Shandong Province Renmin University of China Alumni Association Symposium" in Jinan, exploring alumni-driven economic resources and expanding investment channels.

Moving forward, the Weihai Global Partner Business Center will continue to provide dedicated enterprise liaison services, accelerate the implementation of cooperation agreements, and strengthen the role of its representative offices as a bridge connecting Weihai with the central-western region. It will further expand cooperation with Xi'an and surrounding areas, contributing to the high-quality development of Weihai's industries.

SOURCE weihai.dzwww.com