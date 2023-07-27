Weihai Launches China's First Collaborative Plan to Establish a Self-Drive-Friendly City

WEIHAI, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

During the recent 2023 Thousand Miles of Mountains and Sea On-road Self-drive Traveler Conference, an initiative was introduced by Weihai. This initiative marked the launch of the first collaborative plan in China to establish a self-drive-friendly city. The event witnessed the on-site release of the Declaration on G228 China's Most Beautiful Coastal Highway (Weihai) by the self-drive camping industry associations representing provinces and autonomous regions along the China National Highway 228 (G228).

G228, the picturesque coastal highway stretching across China from north to south, is widely recognized as China's most beautiful coastal route. The Weihai segment of G228 plays a significant role in the designated tourism highway discussed at the conference. The declaration outlines a comprehensive set of tasks, which primarily involve establishing a cooperative mechanism for integrating transportation and tourism along G228. It also emphasizes the promotion of renowned sites along this stunning route, as well as organizing cultural and creative R&D activities with a specific focus on G228.

Weihai, in collaboration with the National Technical Committee of Standardization for Leisure and the China Tourism Automobile and Cruise Association, is set to establish China's first self-drive-friendly city. The cooperation aims to offer a larger number of high-quality products and services for self-drive tourists across the country and promote advancements in the tourism industry.

