WEKA Partners With Glocomp to Deliver End-to-End AI Infrastructure Solutions Across Malaysia

As Malaysia's first end-to-end AI infrastructure partner for WEKA and NVIDIA, Glocomp is launching an AI Starter Pack that compresses enterprise deployment from months to weeks.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and CAMPBELL, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the AI storage and memory systems company, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia's leading ICT infrastructure solutions provider. Glocomp becomes WEKA's exclusive end-to-end AI infrastructure partner in Malaysia. Combining WEKA's NeuralMesh™ storage and memory system with NVIDIA accelerated computing, Glocomp will deliver a fully integrated, locally supported AI stack — available immediately to Glocomp's ecosystem of over 150 resellers and system integrators nationwide.

The announcement extends the momentum of recent milestones, including the NeuralMesh AI Data Platform (AIDP) launch at NVIDIA GTC and the sovereign AI initiative, translating global AI infrastructure advances into a locally deployed, production-ready solution for the Malaysian market. Malaysian enterprises across financial services, government, and research are accelerating AI adoption, but some challenges remain: improving GPU utilisation, navigating multi-vendor integration, and meeting local data sovereignty requirements. The WEKA–Glocomp partnership directly addresses each of these.

Introducing the Malaysia AI Starter Pack

At the centre of the partnership is the Malaysia AI Starter Pack — a turnkey, validated AI reference architecture purpose-built for Malaysian enterprises. Jointly developed by WEKA and Glocomp, the Starter Pack combines NVIDIA accelerated computing and networking with WEKA's NeuralMesh storage into a single, pre-integrated solution that compresses deployment timelines from months to as little as two weeks.

The Starter Pack is designed to scale with demand: Organisations can start at a size that matches their current needs and expand as their AI ambitions grow. Glocomp provides hands-on pre-sales and post-sales support at every stage, from initial assessment through to production deployment. Key capabilities include:

Maximum GPU utilisation: NeuralMesh eliminates data bottlenecks that leave GPUs idle. WEKA customers routinely achieve over 90% GPU utilisation.

One-roof simplicity: A single, jointly supported solution spanning compute, storage, and AI software. Glocomp handles testing, integration, and deployment so enterprise customers can focus on building AI, not infrastructure.

Local data sovereignty: All infrastructure is deployed and managed within Malaysia, meeting local regulatory requirements with in-country support.

Rapid time to production: Pre-validated architecture reduces deployment from months to approximately two weeks.

Broad partner reach: Accessible to enterprises across Malaysia — including government agencies and regulated industries — through Glocomp's network of 150+ resellers and system integrators.

"The age of reasoning is upon us, and organisations that delay building the right AI foundation risk falling behind at an accelerating pace. Glocomp shares our conviction that Malaysian enterprises deserve world-class AI infrastructure, deployed locally, supported locally, and ready to scale from a first workload to an exabyte-scale AI factory. Together, we're making that a reality." — Nilesh Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, WEKA

"Our customers have been asking for a complete, locally supported AI solution they can deploy with confidence, not a collection of components they have to stitch together themselves. The AI Starter Pack changes that. Through our network of partners across Malaysia, we can now bring a fully validated AI infrastructure solution to any organisation, at any scale, in weeks rather than months." — Joseph Giam, Managing Director, Glocomp

The partnership announcement comes as Malaysia positions itself as a regional hub for AI and digital infrastructure investment, with government initiatives increasingly focused on building sovereign AI capability. By combining globally proven technology with Glocomp's deep local expertise and partner network, WEKA and Glocomp are enabling Malaysian enterprises to move from AI ambition to AI production, faster and with greater confidence than has previously been possible.

Enterprises and Glocomp partners interested in a proof-of-concept deployment or infrastructure assessment should contact Glocomp at [email protected] or visit www.glocomp.com.

About Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd., part of Keppel Connectivity, is one of the region's pioneer ICT value-added distributors, with a strong track record in Malaysia and across the region.

The company works closely with an extensive ecosystem of technology vendors, resellers, system integrators, and emerging ISVs to deliver end-to-end infrastructure and digital solutions to enterprises and public sector organisations. Beyond distribution, Glocomp provides value-added capabilities including solution design, integration, and technical enablement, connecting the right technologies, partners, and expertise to address complex business needs.

Our portfolio spans Computing & Information Management, IP Communications, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Workspace, Robotics, as well as Data, AI, and Automation.

As a pioneer in AI-driven transformation, Glocomp advances its capabilities in line with its strategic direction — Data-Powered. AI-Driven. Robotics-Enabled. — enabling partners and customers to accelerate AI adoption and build scalable, future-ready digital solutions.

Contact Glocomp at [email protected] or connect on LinkedIn.

About WEKA

WEKA is transforming how organizations build, run, and scale AI workflows with NeuralMesh™, its intelligent, adaptive mesh storage system. Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which becomes slower and more fragile as workloads expand, NeuralMesh becomes faster, stronger, and more efficient as it scales, dynamically adapting to AI environments to provide a flexible foundation for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, NeuralMesh helps leading enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders optimize GPUs, scale AI faster, and reduce innovation costs. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

WEKA and the W logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WEKA