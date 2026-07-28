DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Bybit Galaxy, rewarding users for a wide array of engagements on Bybit across trading, wealth building, fiat, payments, interactive tasks, and beyond. For the first time, rewards for CEX activities are unified under one universe. The program is a step up from traditional reward models which offers simple trading incentives, enabling Bybit users to make the most out of sustained and cross-product participation.

Welcome to Bybit Galaxy, the First Unified Reward Universe Across Financial Products

Bybit Galaxy invites users to explore the entire Bybit ecosystem on a quest for points. Users can accumulate Galaxy Points through an expansive range of activities to unlock exclusive Rewards Pools.

Turning Every Action into Rewards

Bybit users can earn Galaxy points in two ways:

Trading designated Galaxy trading pairs during specific periods to accumulate points based on qualified trading volume, starting from $2. Completing daily tasks featuring some of the most popular products on Bybit products, covering Spot, Futures, Earn, Fiat, Loan, TradFi, Alpha, and Bybit Card and Bybit Pay.

No registration is required to participate. Users begin earning points upon their first visit to the Bybit Galaxy landing page, and continue to climb the leaderboard through trading, borrowing, deposits, spending and staking.

Points can be redeemed exclusively through Reward Pools. When a Reward Pool is announced, users are shown the value of the reward in advance. Eligible point thresholds are generated dynamically based on the value of each individual reward pool.

Bybit Galaxy recognizes users who engage with the full range of what Bybit has to offer, not just those who trade the most. Whether a Bybit user is focusing on yield through Earn, moving funds through Fiat, or exploring TradFi-themed assets, every activity counts. Galaxy is Bybit's way of rewarding the full relationship users have with the platform beyond transactions.

Bybit Galaxy is part of Bybit's broader vision to build lasting relationships with its community across its trading, wealth management, and payment product suites. With a growing ecosystem, Bybit is committed to delivering the best New Financial Platform fit for the future of finance and wealth building.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details, users may visit: Bybit Galaxy Goes Live

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

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Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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