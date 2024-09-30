TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 26-29, the global leading real-time cloud rendering technology provider Well-Link Tech showcased its innovative technological achievements at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show (TGS). This marks another invitation for Well-Link Tech to attend the conference, bringing real-time cloud rendering solutions to the global gaming industry.

Well-Link Tech Showcases at 2024 TGS, Demonstrating the Benchmark Case of Real-Time Cloud Rendering Technology

The 2024 TGS is the largest in history, with the world's leading game developers bringing their latest titles. Well-Link Tech's real-time cloud rendering technology is highly mature and has established partnerships with several well-known Japanese game companies. At TGS, Well-Link Tech and its partners jointly exhibited the latest cloud gaming content. Well-Link Tech also showcased virtual idol companion created with AI real-time interactive digital human technology, which was sought after by exhibition visitors and players. At the same time, the XR interactive game Grass of Genesis specially created by Well-Link Tech for the Apple Vision Pro also became a sensation, attracting a large crowd to experience.

At TGS, Heidi Sun, Head of Well-Link Tech Global business, and Aki Tashiro, CEO of Well-Link Tech Japan, and other important partners had a friendly exchange. Heidi said, "As a global company, Well-Link Tech attaches great importance to the Japanese market. Japanese games are the highland of the global market. Well-Link Tech has the industry-leading real-time cloud rendering technology, which will bring more low-latency, high-quality cloud gaming experiences to the industry."

Aki Tashiro said: "As someone who has served in the Japanese market for over 2 decades, we have witnessed the Japanese gaming market leading the development of the global gaming industry, which is inseparable from the advancement of cutting-edge technology. At this year's TGS, we hope that real-time cloud rendering technology will bring more surprises to the gaming industry."

Well-Link Tech is headquartered in Singapore, with businesses in Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States. For more information about Well-Link Tech and its innovative offerings, please visit www.well-linktech.com

SOURCE Well-Link Tech