Wellness, Your Way: The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Celebrates the Many Paths to Wellbeing for Global Wellness Day 2026

BALI, Indonesia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, a 432-room beachfront wellness resort located 12 kilometers from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and home to the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC), marks Global Wellness Day 2026 with the launch of Wellness, Your Way, a new campaign celebrating personalized wellbeing through the brand's signature Sleep Well, Move Well, and Eat Well pillars.

KEY FACTS

Discover Wellness, Your Way at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Property: The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Location: Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, approximately 12 kilometers from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport

Accommodations: 432 guestrooms, suites, and family suites

Dining: Seven restaurants and bars

Meetings & Events: Home to the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC), accommodating up to 10,000 delegates

Global Wellness Day 2026 Initiative: Launch of Wellness, Your Way

Wellness Leadership: Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal, Director of Wellness & Recreation

Signature Wellness Experiences: Beachfront Ice Bath experience, personalized wellness consultations, mindful movement, recovery programs, and nutrition-focused dining

Wellness Facilities: WestinWORKOUT ® Fitness Studio with its RunWestin & Running Concierge program, Reformer Pilates Studio, Hot Yoga Sanctuary, Spin Studio, Wellness Studio, Tennis Courts, and Golf Zone

Fitness Studio with its RunWestin & Running Concierge program, Reformer Pilates Studio, Hot Yoga Sanctuary, Spin Studio, Wellness Studio, Tennis Courts, and Golf Zone Family Wellness: Westin Family program and family-oriented wellbeing experiences

Wellness Philosophy: Sleep Well, Move Well, Eat Well

Wellness Today Is No Longer One-Size-Fits-All

Global Wellness Day arrives at a time when travelers are redefining what wellbeing means to them. While wellness was once largely associated with fitness routines and spa treatments, today's travelers increasingly seek experiences that help them reconnect with themselves, improve sleep, manage stress, spend meaningful time with loved ones, or simply create moments of balance amid increasingly busy lives. Inspired by this evolution, Wellness, Your Way reflects a simple but powerful belief: there is no single definition of wellness. The campaign showcases authentic moments experienced throughout The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, celebrating the many ways guests pursue wellbeing—whether through movement, recovery, mindfulness, nourishment, connection, or personal reflection. Rather than prescribing a single path, the campaign encourages guests to discover a wellness journey that feels meaningful to them.

From Sunrise Ice Baths to Quiet Moments by the Ocean

Among the experiences featured in Wellness, Your Way is the resort's signature Beachfront Ice Bath experience, which has become increasingly popular among guests seeking both physical recovery and mental resilience. Set against the backdrop of Nusa Dua's coastline, participants are guided through controlled breathing techniques before immersing themselves in cold water as the morning sun rises over the Indian Ocean. While the experience is physically invigorating, many guests describe it as something deeper—a moment of clarity, presence, and personal achievement that extends beyond traditional concepts of fitness. For some travelers, wellness means challenging themselves physically. For others, it means finding stillness, focus, or a renewed sense of balance. The campaign embraces both perspectives, recognizing that wellbeing is deeply personal and constantly evolving.

Personalized Wellness Guidance with Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal

At the heart of the resort's wellness philosophy is Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal, Director of Wellness & Recreation at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

Drawing on years of experience in holistic wellbeing and guest-centered wellness programming, Dr. Pokhriyal believes that sustainable wellness begins not with trends or routines, but with understanding individual needs, lifestyles, and aspirations. Through personalized consultations and guided wellness experiences, he works closely with guests to identify practical approaches that can support long-term wellbeing long after they return home. "True wellness is not about following a fixed formula," said Dr. Jitendra Pokhriyal. "Every individual arrives with different goals, challenges, and motivations. Our role is to help guests discover what wellbeing means for them and provide experiences that feel both meaningful and sustainable." This personalized approach serves as one of the key inspirations behind the Wellness, Your Way campaign.

A Wellness Ecosystem Supporting Every Type of Traveler

Whether traveling as a family, couple, solo explorer, or business delegate, guests can engage with wellness in ways that align with their individual preferences and lifestyles. Some guests begin their day with an energizing workout or guided run along the beachfront. Others prefer mindful movement sessions, restorative spa treatments, nutrition-focused dining, or quality time with family through activities offered by the Westin Family program. Business and incentive travelers can also integrate wellbeing into meetings and events through wellness-focused group experiences, outdoor activities, and recreational programs offered throughout the resort and the adjacent Bali International Convention Centre. Together, these experiences reflect Westin's commitment to empowering guests to maintain healthy habits while traveling without sacrificing flexibility, enjoyment, or personal choice.

Wellness Travel Is Becoming More Personal Than Ever

According to Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, one of the most notable shifts in recent years has been the increasingly personal way guests approach wellbeing.

"What has surprised us is how differently guests define wellness today," said Sander Looijen. "Some guests arrive wanting to improve physical performance, others want to sleep better, reconnect with family, recover from burnout, or simply disconnect from a constantly connected world. There is no longer a single version of wellness travel. Wellness, Your Way was created to celebrate that diversity and remind people that wellbeing can look different for everyone."

Global Wellness Day 2026: A Celebration of Individual Wellbeing

Through Wellness, Your Way, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali invites travelers to embrace a more personal approach to wellbeing.

The campaign serves as a reminder that wellness is not defined by a single activity, routine, or destination. Instead, it is shaped by individual needs, aspirations, and experiences. Whether wellness is found through movement, recovery, nourishment, mindfulness, or meaningful connection, guests are encouraged to create a journey that reflects their own version of living well.

To discover Wellness, Your Way and learn more about wellness experiences at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, please watch the campaign video here and visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow @WestinBali on social media.

Please click here for video and high resolution photo

About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali enjoys a prime beachfront location within an exclusive enclave on the island's southern shores. With 432 modern rooms, it is a place where guests can be at their best and experience total renewal. Guided by Westin's signature pillars of well-being, the resort offers an enriching stay through thoughtfully curated facilities and experiences. Guests can energize at WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, the open-air Beach Workout, and newly enhanced wellness facilities including a Reformer Pilates Studio, Spin Studio, and Hot Yoga Sanctuary. Recovery and relaxation are elevated with the resort's signature Ice Bath experience by the ocean, as well as the award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin™, offering holistic treatments designed to restore balance. Culinary journeys across seven restaurants and bars cater to global tastes, including nourishing Eat Well menu options. The resort is also a sought-after destination for weddings and celebrations, offering picturesque beachfront venues, elegant indoor spaces, and personalized services designed to create unforgettable moments. Families are equally well cared for, with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club.

The adjacent Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) provides comprehensive meeting facilities for up to 10,000 delegates, making the resort an ideal destination for both leisure and business travelers. With its seamless blend of wellness, hospitality, and beachfront charm, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali delivers a stay that inspires renewal in every sense.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. At more than 245 hotels and resorts in 45 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression. Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

SOURCE The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali