WellsCare Partners with SolnanoMed to Launch IASO and IASO Ultra in Thailand

Partnership to Bring Innovative Wearable Cold-Laser Therapy to One of Southeast Asia's Fastest-Growing Healthcare Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellsCare Inc., a leading South Korean med-tech innovator in wearable cold-laser therapy, today announced that it has signed a supply agreement with SolnanoMed Co., Ltd., one of Thailand's most respected medical device distributors. The agreement follows WellsCare's recent FDA Thai approval for its flagship product, IASO Coldlaser — advanced photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy device designed for effective, drug-free pain management.

IASO products come with convenient wearable bands and hydrocolloid adhesive patches so that you can wear the device hands-free, anywhere you experience pain.

Through this partnership, SolnanoMed will serve as WellsCare's exclusive distributor in Thailand, covering hospitals, clinics, and retail channels nationwide. Together, the two companies aim to make hospital-grade pain-relief technology accessible for everyday users, empowering both healthcare professionals and consumers with convenient, wearable PBM solutions.

"The Thai healthcare market is rapidly evolving, with growing demand for non-invasive and home-use medical technologies," said Sungwon Lee, CEO of WellsCare. "By collaborating with SolnanoMed, we're bringing our clinically proven laser therapy to more people who seek safe, effective, and portable pain management solutions."

WellsCare's IASO Series harnesses low-level laser light to stimulate cellular recovery, reduce inflammation, and alleviate pain — all without medication or side effects. Unlike traditional therapy devices, IASO's compact, hands-free design allows users to receive continuous PBM treatment anytime, anywhere. The IASO Ultra, WellsCare's premium model, offers enhanced laser output, app connectivity, and multi-zone coverage, redefining how patients manage chronic and acute pain at home.

With award-winning recognition from international platforms such as CES and iF Design, WellsCare continues to expand its presence across North America and Asia through strategic partnerships and regulatory milestones.

About WellsCare

Founded in Seoul, South Korea, WellsCare Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to developing wearable healthcare solutions that improve the quality of life for patients with musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. Leveraging Photobiomodulation (PBM) technology, WellsCare created IASO, the world's first hands-free, wearable cold laser pain relief device. The company's mission is to deliver safe, non-invasive, and science-backed pain relief to users worldwide.

SOURCE WellsCare