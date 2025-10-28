WEMADE Launches Global MMORPG 'Legend of YMIR'

The long-awaited Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG is now playable worldwide across PC and mobile platforms, with regional servers open across Asia, NAEU, and SA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global game developer WEMADE and its flagship blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY , today launched the highly anticipated fantasy MMORPG Legend of YMIR. Combining an epic saga based on Norse mythology with blockchain technology, the Web3 version marks the beginning of the game's worldwide service across PC and mobile platforms (iOS/Android), and follows a successful launch of the Web2 version in South Korea.

(PRNewsfoto/WEMIX PTE LTD)

Set in a world thrown into chaos after the fall of the gods, Legend of YMIR delivers a deeply immersive MMORPG experience. Developed with Unreal Engine 5, the game features hyper-realistic visuals and visceral, precision-based combat across five distinct classes — Berserker, Warlord, Skald, Völva, and Archer — each offering unique playstyles. While auto-combat is available as a convenience feature for growth, the gameplay emphasizes timing and reaction, creating a tense, skill-driven combat experience where player control determines victory.

Multiple language options will be offered with this global rollout, including English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified/Traditional), Portuguese, Russian, and Thai, to ensure accessibility for a global audience. Regional servers across Asia, NAEU, and SA will operate under a unified structure, where players can compete and cooperate within an environment with the same build and balance, as well as seamlessly continue their battles anywhere, anytime, with a single account.

A New Era of Community Ownership

With the slogan "Share the Loot, Share the Glory," WEMADE breaks away from the conventional participation-based model and introduces a player-led server operation system. The newly launched Partner's Server grants server operation rights to players through auctions, enabling them to design and host events, build and lead their communities, as well as generate revenue and share profits.

Following strong participation from leading MMORPG guilds worldwide, the first server operation rights auction — which officially began on 16 October on the WEMIX PLAY platform — concluded successfully on 26 October with all 10 servers sold out.

The Partner's Server system is further enhanced by two key programs:

Streamer Partner's Server: A special server where content creators lead and engage their own communities.

A special server where content creators lead and engage their own communities. SSS (Streamer Supporting System): A creator program that empowers streamers with management tools and event resources.

Together, these initiatives embody WEMADE's vision of a global MMORPG built on true community ownership and sustainable creator economies.

Massive Server Battles and YMIR Cup Tournament

The global version also features the Server Battles — expanded in scale and competitive scope — where players represent their servers in large-scale, inter-server PvP battles every two weeks. Top-performing servers from these battles will advance to the upcoming global esports tournament YMIR Cup , scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, one of the world's esports epicenters, in early 2026.

Built on the WEMIX PLAY blockchain ecosystem, Legend of YMIR integrates a Play and Earn (P&E) system that combines in-game achievements with real-world value, as the winning server will receive WEMIX rewards and the prestigious title of the world's strongest server — delivering a new evolution of the MMORPG experience.

Global Launch Celebration Events

To celebrate the global launch, WEMADE is hosting Lucky Totem, a two-week lottery event open to all players worldwide. Using gWEMIX tokens distributed during the pre-registration period, players can craft Lucky Totems or earn them by completing in-game missions through the Wish for Fortune event. These totems provide players with a chance to win a grand prize of 1 BTC (Bitcoin). Unlike ordinary raffles, this event rewards active gameplay, maximizing both participation and excitement.

Additional launch campaigns include the YMIRGlobal Launch Airdrop Event, where all WEMIX PLAY members can receive exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of in-game items, and Path of the Hero, a mission-based event which grants Hero-grade rewards to players who reach level milestones and complete in-game challenges.

The global launch follows months of anticipation from players worldwide, fueled by the pre-registration campaign and a series of large-scale global events including the Golden Ticket Lottery, Valhalla Trials, and the first Partner's Server auction.

Download Legend of YMIR now via the official website or WEMIX PLAY , or via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store . Join the community today via the official Discord , YouTube , and Facebook channels for real-time updates and interaction.

[APPENDIX]

About Legend of YMIR – Mythology Meets Blockchain Innovation Legend of YMIR merges immersive MMORPG gameplay with blockchain-based tokenomics. From character progression to large-scale field combat, players explore an expansive world while engaging in an innovative reward ecosystem. gWEMIX lies at the center of this system, bridging in-game achievements and real-world digital asset value.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is the world's leading blockchain gaming platform, offering one of the most diverse portfolios of blockchain-powered games globally, with more than 35 titles. The platform integrates NFTs, tokenomics, payment systems, webshops, an NFT marketplace, and community features—creating a unified ecosystem where players can truly own, trade, and benefit from digital assets. As the flagship of the WEMIX ecosystem, WEMIX PLAY delivers a seamless, immersive gaming experience—empowering players, creators, and investors to participate in decentralized digital economies and shaping the future of interactive entertainment. For more information, please visit https://wemixplay.com/ .

Press Kit

A press kit for Legend of YMIR is now available for media and partners. The kit includes key game assets such as the official BI, key art, and a selection of high-resolution in-game screenshots that showcase the game's visual direction and scale.

Download here: [ Link ]

SOURCE WEMIX PTE LTD