WEMIX Celebrates Listing on Coins.ph, Philippine's Largest Crypto Exchange

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WEMIX , the leading blockchain ecosystem combining over two decades of gaming giant WEMADE 's AAA game development success with a proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, announced it is expanding into the Philippine market by listing its native coin (WEMIX) on Coins.ph , the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange. WEMIX will be available to trade on Coins.ph from March 17, 2026.

With this listing, Coins.ph supports trading pairs with the Philippine legal tender, PHP (Philippine peso), ensuring high liquidity and accessibility. This is expected to amplify the expansion and localization of the WEMIX ecosystem within the Philippines, particularly among local players of WEMADE's celebrated MMORPG, Legend of YMIR, which has the highest level of user engagement in the country.

With over 18 million registered users, Coins.ph is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the Philippines. It was founded in 2014 and is a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) as well as Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) regulated by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) — the Central Bank of the Philippines.

Amira Alawi, Global Marketing Director of Coins.ph, said: " The Philippines has always been one of the most passionate gaming communities in the world, and bringing WEMIX to Coins.ph is an exciting step forward. As a gamer myself, I've seen how quickly players dive into new game economies when they're truly accessible and rewarding. With direct PHP trading, we're removing the friction and making it easier for the community to be part of the growing WEMIX ecosystem. The excitement around Legend of YMIR shows players here are more than ready for what's next in GameFi."

To celebrate the exchange listing, WEMIX also launched the "Manila" Partner Server for Legend of YMIR on March 10, to accelerate new user acquisition in the country and further expand the game's in-game economy.

Shane Kim, CEO, WEMIX, added: "We are confident that listing on the Philippines' largest and most trusted exchange will greatly benefit not only WEMIX users but also the Legend of YMIR gaming community in the Philippines, hence boosting synergy between the game and our wider blockchain ecosystem."

Beyond the Philippines, the WEMIX coin is currently listed on exchanges across countries such as Thailand, India, the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Brazil. WEMIX will continue to pursue listings on major exchanges worldwide to strengthen WEMIX's global liquidity and serve its global community.

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/ .

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines' premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.

SOURCE WEMIX