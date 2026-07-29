West The Sale returns this National Day with new brands, rewards and shopping deals of up to 90% across IMM and Westgate

West The Sale returns for its sixth edition from 6 to 10 August 2026, bringing together outlet shopping, dining and exclusive rewards across IMM and Westgate over the National Day long weekend.

Shoppers can enjoy Early Bonus Savings with up to S$130 in eCapitaVoucher rewards across IMM and Westgate, alongside bonus CapitaStar rewards and dining privileges throughout the campaign.

The campaign also welcomes five new outlet brands and new dining concepts at IMM, offering shoppers an even wider selection of shopping and dining experiences.

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore gears up for the National Day long weekend, West The Sale returns from 6 to 10 August 2026, bringing five days of outlet shopping, exclusive rewards and deals of up to 90% off across IMM and Westgate.

West The Sale 2026

Now in its sixth edition, the annual campaign offers shoppers even more ways to save, with Early Bonus Savings, Triple Rewards for Triple Value and Spend & Savour promotions. Shoppers can enjoy up to $100 in eCapitaVouchers at IMM, $30 in eCapitaVouchers at Westgate, bonus brand eVouchers via the CapitaStar app, as well as dining rewards throughout the campaign.

With over 100 outlet brands at IMM, alongside more than 120 dining concepts across both malls, West The Sale offers a one-stop destination for shoppers looking to enjoy great bargains, good food and quality time with family and friends over the National Day weekend.

IMM also welcomes five new brands, further strengthening Singapore's largest outlet mall with an even wider selection of brands.

Shoppers can now discover internationally recognised names including HOKA, renowned for its maximalist performance running shoes; Champion, the heritage American sportswear label credited with pioneering the reverse-weave sweatshirt; Li-Ning, one of China's leading performance sports brands; Hunter, the British brand best known for its handcrafted waterproof boots since 1856; and Sam Edelman, the globally recognised American footwear label celebrated for its contemporary fashion-forward designs.

The shopping experience extends beyond retail, offering a diverse mix of dining concepts for shoppers looking to recharge between purchases. With new dining additions at IMM, BYD by 1826 – the electric vehicle brand's lifestyle café concept – offers an extension of the BYD lifestyle experience, serving specialty coffee and all-day café favourites in a contemporary setting. Joining the line-up is Battercatch, one of Singapore's few halal fish and chips restaurants, known for its beach-inspired interiors and freshly prepared seafood, making it an ideal stop for shoppers looking to refuel throughout the day.

Just next door, Westgate complements the shopping experience with a curated mix of family-friendly retail, fashion, beauty and dining offerings, giving visitors even more reasons to spend the National Day long weekend in the west. Together, IMM and Westgate offer a seamless shop-and-dine experience for families, fashion enthusiasts and lifestyle seekers alike.

INCREDIBLE OFFERS ACROSS FASHION, SPORTS AND LIFESTYLE AT IMM

From fashion and sportswear to lifestyle, travel and electronics at IMM, hunt the best deals with savings up to 90% off, exclusive bundle deals, complimentary gifts and special in-store promotions.

Adidas – Up to 50% off with four items purchased. Calvin Klein – Up to 80% off + additional 30% off with five items purchased. COLDWEAR – Up to 70% off storewide, with every third item at 30% off. ECCO – Up to 50% off selected styles + additional 30% off with three items purchased. FURLA – Up to 70% off storewide + additional 25% off with three items purchased. Gingersnaps – Up to 70% off + additional $20 off with a minimum $180 spend. iROO – Up to 70% off + FREE Leopard Print Canvas Bag (minimum $200 spend). Kate Spade New York – 61% off all handbags + exclusive special buys. Michael Kors – Up to 60% off + additional 20% off with two or more items purchased. Oakley – Up to 50% off + additional 10% off with two or more items purchased. Outlet by Club 21 – Up to 88% off with three items or more purchased. PANDORA – Up to 70% off storewide. Running Lab – Up to 60% off + additional 10% off on selected products. Samsonite – Up to 50% off. Sperry – Up to 70% off + additional 10% off on selected products. Steve Madden – Up to 70% off storewide + additional bundle deals. Timberland – Up to 50% off with two items purchased. Watch Station International / Fossil – Up to 65% off on selected products. GUESS – Additional 10% off with a $200 purchase, and an additional 20% off with a $300 purchase. TUMI – Up to an additional 20% off on top of 30% off storewide. New Balance – Redeem a pair of socks for $1 (worth $19) with a minimum spend of $80.

DISCOVER THE NEWEST NAMES AT IMM

Champion – Up to 61% off storewide. Hunter – Up to 60% off + additional 5% off with two or more items purchased. Li Ning – Up to 70% off storewide. Sam Edelman – Buy two at 20% off, Buy three at 30% off. Hoka – Up to 50% off + extra 20% off when you buy three or more items.

YOUR EVERYDAY FAVOURITES AT WESTGATE

Better Vision – 20% off frames or sunglasses. BONIA – Receive a FREE BONIA Tote Bag (worth $38) with a minimum spend of $180. Calvin Klein – Enjoy 20% off with two items purchased and receive a Calvin Klein Denim Apron with a $250 nett purchase. FILA – 12% off with three items purchased. Harvey Norman – Up to 60% off selected items. Garmin – Instinct 3 SOLAR 50mm Tactical Edition at $729 (U.P. $909) and Instinct 3 SOLAR 45mm Tactical Edition at $669 (U.P. $839). Pianoland – Up to 35% off selected Dexibell piano models. Sony – Up to an additional 10% off selected audio devices. Spectacle Hut – Up to 50% off + additional 10% off with a minimum purchase of two items. Laneige – 1-for-1 on Perfect Renew Signature Serum (U.P. $114, 40ml). HYSSES – 5% off your total bill with a minimum nett spend of $380.

WHAT SHOPPERS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO

From 6 to 10 August, shop, save and enjoy even greater rewards during West The Sale, with exclusive CapitaStar rewards and dining privileges available across IMM and Westgate.

Enter reward code <WESTSALE> on the CapitaStar app from 27 July to redeem exclusive brand eVouchers worth over $800.

(eVouchers valid for redemption from 6–31 August. Limited to the first 100 in-store redemptions per eVoucher, unless otherwise stated.)

on the CapitaStar app from 27 July to redeem exclusive brand eVouchers worth over $800. Spend $80 at IMM or Westgate and enjoy $10 Cashback in STAR$® at participating F&B outlets.

(Limited to the first 1,200 redemptions. Limited to one redemption per member per day. STAR$® rewards are capped at $500 per transaction and apply to the first eligible F&B transaction only.)

IMM

Spend and be rewarded with up to $100 in eCapitaVouchers.

Spend $400 : Receive a $50 eCapitaVoucher

(Limited to the first 200 redemptions per day from 6–7 Aug and first 300 redemptions per day from 8–10 Aug. Limited to one redemption per member per day.)

: Spend $700: Receive an additional $50 eCapitaVoucher

(Limited to the first 400 redemptions. Limited to one redemption per member per day.)

Westgate

Shop your favourites and enjoy exclusive rewards.

Spend $250: Receive a $30 eCapitaVoucher

(Limited to the first 150 redemptions per day from 6–7 Aug and first 250 redemptions per day from 8–10 Aug. Limited to one redemption per member per day.)

SOURCE IMM and Westgate